MPD Seeking Persons of Interest in 13th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the persons of interest in a shooting in Northwest.

On June 15, 2026, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting and property destroyed by the shooting. There were no reported injuries.

The investigation revealed that the suspect brandished a firearm and discharged it toward the intersection of 13th and Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspect fled the area before the officers' arrival. Three persons of interest also fled the area with the suspect.

These persons of interest were captured by nearby security cameras and can be the video below:

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26082446

###