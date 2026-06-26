[U.S.] Supreme Court ruling bars California law on guns in businesses

Hawaii’s attempt to restrict firearms in stores, hotels and other business establishments in the state was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, a ruling that also applies to a similar law in California.

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