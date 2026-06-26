Update* TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2026 Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

From Friday, June 26, 2026, through Monday, June 29, 2026, the National Capital Barbecue Battle will be occurring in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration

From Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. through Monday, June 29, 2026, at 2:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW (West Crossover)

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

From Friday, June 26, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, June 29, 2026, at 2:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic.:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, and Sunday, June 28, 2026, the following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic intermittently for public safety:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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