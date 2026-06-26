TMA Awards Outstanding Houston Area, San Antonio Science Teachers

June 26, 2026

Program Recognizes Teachers Who Inspire Potential Future Physicians

The Texas Medical Association (TMA) is honoring four exceptional Texas science teachers with the 2026 TMA Ernest and Sarah Butler Awards for Excellence in Science Teaching. TMA awarded the educators – Peter Nguyen of Houston, Dustin Perez of Porter, Jude Xeres Herbolario of Houston, and Meylis Atayev of San Antonio – at a ceremony in Austin on Friday, June 26. TMA honored one instructor each from the elementary, middle, and high school levels, and one grand prize winner.

For more than 35 years, TMA has recognized teachers who spark scientific interest in their students, potentially encouraging them to pursue careers in medicine. Long-time benefactors Dr. Ernest and Mrs. Sarah Butler of Austin make the awards possible.

“This program has spotlighted the vital role educators play in helping future generations appreciate and understand the many ways science impacts our daily lives, including the inspiration for future physicians,” TMA Foundation President Clifford Moy, MD, told the teachers during the awards ceremony.

“Your dedication, passion, and steadfast commitment to excellence in teaching science will significantly influence the future, including inspiring a new generation to pursue medical professions that enhance the health and well-being of all Texans,” TMA President Bradford W. Holland, MD, told the honorees during the ceremony.

Grand Prize Winner: Peter Nguyen, who teaches physics at Alief Early College High School in Houston. Mr. Nguyen creates a dynamic and engaging classroom environment where students are challenged through hands-on science labs that bring complex concepts to life. Guided by a teaching philosophy rooted in empathy and leading by example, Mr. Nguyen fosters a supportive classroom culture where he encourages students to learn from mistakes, ask thoughtful questions, and focus on growth rather than simply finding the “right” answer. This approach helps them build confidence, curiosity, and a lasting understanding of science.

Distinguished Award Honoree: Dustin Perez, who teaches science to fifth-graders at Crippen Elementary School in New Caney Independent School District in Porter, north of Houston. Throughout his career, Mr. Perez has taught kindergarten, second grade, fourth grade, and fifth grade, giving him a unique understanding of how students grow and learn at every stage. In his classroom, students experience hands-on learning through interactive games, model building, outdoor exploration, and opportunities for student choice. Beyond the classroom, Mr. Perez helps students stay excited about science by hosting monthly Science Discovery Nights, leading after-school science clubs, and organizing the school’s science fair. These activities give students opportunities to explore their interests and learn more about careers in science.

Distinguished Award Honoree: Jude Xerxes Herbolario, who teaches eighth-grade science at Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine Academy at Ryan, a magnet middle school in the Houston Independent School District. With experience as a biotech professional, Mr. Herbolario brings real-world knowledge to his classroom. He creates opportunities for students to collaborate on science projects, including international partnerships with a school in the Philippines where students exchange ideas and discuss research across time zones. He also supports students in presenting their work at events such as the Science and Engineering Fair of Houston and the Texas Science and Engineering Fair. Under his mentorship, students have earned recognition, including the 2025 Space Junior Scientist Award for a space travel research proposal.

Distinguished Award Honoree: Meylis Atayev, who teaches physics and aerospace engineering at the SST San Antonio College Prep High School in the School of Science and Technology District. Mr. Atayev designs engaging lessons and projects that help students explore complex scientific concepts through collaboration and problem-solving. One unique aspect of his classroom is his use of engineering-based projects, such as a projectile motion unit where students design and test air-powered launchers in preparation for Science Olympiad competitions. Through hundreds of trials, students learn persistence and teamwork. The unit ultimately helped the school earn its first-ever medal in the Air Trajectory event at the Rice University regional competition.

Each honoree receives a cash award of up to $20,000 and a resource grant for his or her school.

Award namesakes Dr. Ernest and Mrs. Sarah Butler fund the TMA awards because of their belief in the value of public education. They established an endowment at the TMA Foundation, which supports philanthropic efforts aligning with TMA's mission, in 1998 to support and expand the program. A TMAF grant funds the annual awards through the endowment and gifts from other physicians and their families.

The 2027 awards are now open for nominations by any member of the public. For more information, visit TMA’s science teacher awards page. The TMA Foundation accepts tax-deductible donations to support the awards..

TMA Foundation supports philanthropic efforts aligning with TMA’s vision and funds TMA's population health, science, and community outreach initiatives. Its Champion of Health award is named after the late John P. McGovern, MD, a philanthropist, scholar, and allergist who founded the John P. McGovern Foundation in Houston. Dr. McGovern established a permanent endowment at TMAF, which supports this award.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 60,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.

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TMA Contacts: Brent Annear (512) 370-1381; (512) 656-7320; brent.annear@texmed.org

Swathi Narayanan (512) 370-1382; (408) 987-1318; swathi.narayanan@texmed.org

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