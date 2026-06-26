Walton - Okaloosa Counties Traffic Advisory

Walton County, 06/26/26 – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday, there will be no lane closures on major state roads from 12 a.m. Thursday, July 2 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 6.





Walton County:

Western Lake Bridge Replacement Project – Drivers may encounter temporary County Road 30A traffic stoppages near Western Lake Bridge, Sunday, June 28 through Thursday, July 2, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pile driving operations and other construction activities. During stoppages, delays are expected to last less than 15 minutes and intermittent flagging will be in place to guide vehicles and pedestrians through the work zone





Okaloosa County:

Brooks Bridge Replacement Project – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 98, from Ferry Road to Pier Road, and on Santa Rosa Boulevard, from east of Amberjack Drive to Ross Marler Park, Sunday, June 28 through Wednesday, July 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for construction activities.

State Road (S.R.) 85 Resurfacing Project from U.S. 98 to Richbourg Avenue – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related impacts, Sunday, July 28 through Thursday, July 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Intermittent northbound outside (right) lane closures on S.R. 85 between Yacht Club Drive Northeast and the bridge at Cinco Bayou. Crews will be installing drainage structures. As part of this work, the entrance to Laguna Landing Condominiums will be temporarily closed. Residents will access S.R. 85 via Yacht Club Drive Northeast. Signage will be in place to guide drivers safely through the work zone. Pedestrians will encounter intermittent sidewalk closures, between U.S. 98 and Richbourg Avenue, as crews work to install new pedestrian signals along S.R. 85. Intermittent and alternating lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Richbourg Avenue, for paving operations.

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from Santa Rosa County Line to west of Josie Road – Motorists will encounter shoulder closures throughout the project limits on Monday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility relocation and median improvements.

S.R. 293 (Danny Wuerffel Way) Resurfacing from U.S. 98 to the Mid-Bay Bridge – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 98 from Paraiso Boulevard to Regions Way, and S.R. 293 (Danny Wuerffel Way) from U.S. 98 to the Mid-Bay Bridge, Sunday, June 28 through Thursday, July 2, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for signalization and striping operations.

For more information, contact Kohen Johns Brannon at (888) 638-0250, ext. 1661 or kohen.johnsbrannon@dot.state.fl.us



