Alter Eco's New Dark Chocolate Oat Clusters Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

Alter Eco’s newest innovation for 2026 combines regenerative ingredients, irresistible crunch, and rich organic chocolate in an award-winning snack

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Eco is proud to announce that its new Dark Chocolate Oat Clusters, introduced for 2026, have been named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Snack Awards, earning recognition from one of the most trusted authorities in food and consumer products."We created our Oat Clusters to be the kind of snack people genuinely crave while staying true to our commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing," said Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco. "Being recognized by Good Housekeeping is an exciting validation that consumers don't have to choose between delicious and doing better for the planet."As one of Alter Eco's newest product launches for 2026, the Dark Chocolate Oat Clusters are made with organic oats and rich organic dark chocolate, delivering a crave-worthy combination of texture and flavor. The clusters reflect the company's mission to create foods that are both indulgent and impactful, supporting regenerative agriculture practices that help restore soil health, increase biodiversity, and strengthen farming communities.The award-winning snack joins Alter Eco's growing portfolio of organic chocolate bars, truffles, Truffle Thins, and granolas, all crafted with a focus on fair trade partnerships, regenerative farming, and environmentally responsible packaging.Alter Eco's Dark Chocolate Oat Clusters are available at major airports across the country and online at AlterEcoFoods.com and coming soon to select retailers nationwide.About Alter EcoFor more information, visit www.alterecofoods.com About Alter EcoAlter Eco is a sustainability-driven chocolate company dedicated to crafting decadent, organic chocolate using fair trade partnerships, regenerative agriculture and innovative eco-friendly packaging. The company is supported by Trek One Capital, led by founder Brandon Davis, whose strategic and operational expertise helps guide Alter Eco’s long-term growth and impact. Products are available at Whole Foods Market, natural retailers nationwide, and at www.alterecofoods.com To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.About Trek One CapitalTrek One Capital identifies promising businesses, partners with their leaders, and applies strategic investment and operational support to unlock long-term growth potential. With an industry-agnostic approach, Trek One Capital focuses on opportunities that align financial performance with sustainable, responsible business practices.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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