Lester Lampert Unveils Limited-Edition America 250 Pirouette™ Necklace with a $500 USO Donation per Purchase

The limited-edition America 250 Pirouette™ Necklace, handcrafted in platinum with Ideal Cut diamonds, rubies, and sapphires. Insets show the miniature platinum American flag charm that identifies each of the 250 individually numbered pieces.

A platinum, diamond, ruby, and sapphire design—limited to 250 pieces—celebrates heritage, craftsmanship, and civic tradition

For America’s 250th Anniversary, we wanted to honor that same spirit of continuity through craft.” — David Lampert, CEO of Lester Lampert and Graduate Gemologist

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To commemorate America's 250th Anniversary, Lester Lampert has created a special limited-edition America 250 Pirouette™ Necklace that transforms one of the jeweler's most enduring signature designs into a celebration of the nation's historic milestone.Limited to 250 individually numbered pieces, the America 250 Pirouette™ Necklace is crafted in platinum and set with Ideal Cut natural diamonds, rubies, and sapphires. A miniature platinum American flag charm suspended from the clasp identifies each necklace as part of this commemorative edition.Inspired by the ballet movement, the Pirouette™ collection features clusters of overlapping diamonds and colored gemstones, with some facing upward and others downward, ensuring the necklace sparkles beautifully from every perspective. The craftsmanship creates a necklace that appears to move with light itself, preserving its sparkle whether resting still or shifting naturally in wear.“Pirouette™ has always been about movement, light, and enduring beauty,” said David Lampert, CEO of Lester Lampert and Graduate Gemologist. “For America’s 250th Anniversary, we wanted to honor that same spirit of continuity through craft. The red, white, and blue composition is subtle, but deeply intentional—meant to be worn, cherished, and passed down long after this moment in history.”Each necklace is made to order at the Lampert family's River North workshop in Chicago and handcrafted by the house’s master jewelers. Priced at $5,000, the limited edition also honors those who serve the nation. With every purchase, Lester Lampert will donate $500 to the USO in the buyer's name, supporting service members and military families nationwide.Combining exceptional craftsmanship, patriotic symbolism, and charitable giving, the America 250 Pirouette™ Necklace serves as a lasting tribute to the nation's past, present, and future.About Lester LampertFounded in Chicago in 1920 by David Lampert, Lester Lampert is a four-generation family fine jewelry house known for its in-house design and master craftsmanship. Signature collections include CumuLLus Collection, Pirouette™, Eye of the Leopard™, VoiLLa™, and more. Lester Lampert works of art are on display in world-renowned institutions including The Field Museum’s Grainger Hall of Gems, Loyola University Museum of Art and the Vatican Museum.

Lester Lampert Unveils Limited-Edition America 250 Pirouette™ Necklace with a $500 USO Donation per Purchase

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