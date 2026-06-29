Savi and Ascendium Expand Partnership to Help Underserved Borrowers Navigate Student Loans Ahead of Changes

Ensures people who are facing significant financial struggles can use Savi for free to find new repayment and forgiveness options

This ensures borrowers, particularly those facing financial challenges, can access the tools and support they need to make informed decisions and stay on track toward their goals.” — Brett Lindquhopist, Ascendium Education Group

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savi, a social impact leader in providing student loan and education tools and benefits, announced today the expansion of its partnership and national campaign, ‘My Way to Repay,’ with Ascendium Education Group. Through this partnership, Savi and Ascendium will ensure that people who have recently lost their jobs or are facing significant financial struggles can use Savi for free to find new repayment and forgiveness options. Borrowers will have access to Savi’s Student Loan Guidance platform, one-on-one expert support, and educational resources. To date, Savi has helped borrowers find more than $5 billion in higher education savings.The partnership comes at a critical time as the student loan system undergoes one of the biggest overhauls since 2010, when all new federal loans transitioned into the Direct Loan program. The most pressing changes include the launch of the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) and the end of the SAVE Plan, which will take effect on or around July 1, 2026. Approximately 7.5 million borrowers must exit the SAVE Plan and choose a new plan. According to the U.S. Department of Education (ED), starting July 1, servicers will issue formal 90-day notices instructing borrowers to exit the SAVE Plan and select a new repayment plan. Borrowers who fail to act will be auto-enrolled in a Standard Repayment Plan or a Tiered Standard Plan, which is more expensive. Recent changes at ED and staff reductions have also led to widespread confusion among borrowers.Furthermore, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently reported an increase in the number of borrowers defaulting on their student loans, from 1 million in Q4 of 2025 to 2.6 million in Q1 of 2026.“The time to help borrowers is now. We are witnessing one of the most dramatic restructurings of our student loan system, and borrowers will need guidance through this transition,” said Aaron Smith, co-founder of Savi. “We’re grateful to partner with Ascendium, an organization that’s deeply invested in supporting individuals in furthering their education during a pivotal time. Given the past success of our partnership, we’re looking forward to reaching millions of borrowers with Savi’s free tools and guidance so that they can navigate these changes with ease and achieve financial freedom.”Savi and Ascendium’s initial partnership started in 2023. Since then, milestones include:• Reaching more than two million borrowers with educational resources, content, and tools.• Finding, on average, $217 in monthly savings per borrower.“As major changes to the student loan system take effect, many borrowers will need clear, reliable guidance to understand their options,” said Brett Lindquist, Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement at Ascendium Education Group. “Our partnership with Savi helps ensure that borrowers, particularly those facing financial challenges, can access the tools and support they need to make informed decisions and stay on track toward their goals.”Borrowers who access Savi’s tools and services through the campaign, ‘My Way to Repay,’ will have access to various features, such as:• Savi’s Student Loan Guidance platform, which scans more than 150 public and private forgiveness and repayment plans, calculates monthly savings or total forgiveness amount, and automates the entire paperwork process for borrowers,• A personalized dashboard that’s accessible 24/7,• Dedicated customer support via regular webinars, call center, live chat, and email;• And ongoing student loan support throughout the journey of a loan.Borrowers can attend Savi’s upcoming webinar on July 1 by registering here, which will cover the most recent policy changes. To learn more about ‘My Way to Repay,’ visit www.mywaytorepay.com

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