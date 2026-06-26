Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of James Rosano

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released body-worn camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of James Rosano, who died on September 3, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) in Carle Place, Nassau County.

Shortly after midnight on September 3, NCPD officers responded to a 911 call from a person who said they feared for their safety at a residence on Rushmore Avenue in Carle Place. Upon arrival, officers encountered Mr. Rosano outside the house holding what appeared to be a long gun. Officers instructed Mr. Rosano to drop the weapon but Mr. Rosano failed to comply. An officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Rosano. Mr. Rosano was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered what appeared an air rifle at the scene.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released footage from body-worn cameras that captured the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

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