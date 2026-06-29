Dementia Care at Home: Why More Seniors Are Choosing to Stay Where They Belong

Families want reassurance that their loved one feels safe, respected, and supported. Remaining at home provides familiarity and stability during the dementia care journey.” — Rob Fraser, owner of Care To Stay Home

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research consistently shows that nearly 90% of older adults prefer to remain in their own homes as they age. For individuals living with dementia, that preference often becomes even more important.

At Care To Stay Home, we believe that with the right caregivers, training, care planning, and family support, most individuals living with dementia can safely remain at home while enjoying a higher quality of life. Our goal is not simply to help people stay in their homes, it is to help them continue living with dignity, purpose, and meaningful connections to the people and places they love.

Why One-on-One Dementia Care Makes a Difference

For individuals living with dementia, remaining at home is about much more than staying in familiar surroundings. It is also about avoiding the confusion, anxiety, and emotional stress that often accompany unfamiliar environments, changing routines, and constant exposure to unfamiliar people.

Unlike one-on-one care at home, group care settings naturally bring together individuals with varying stages of dementia and different behavioral challenges. Even in well-managed communities with compassionate staff, residents may witness agitation, wandering, yelling, or other dementia-related behaviors that can unintentionally increase their own anxiety or confusion.

Think of it this way: parents may choose an excellent elementary school because of its outstanding teachers and administration, yet the behavior of just a few students can still influence the experience of every child. The same principle can apply in dementia care. Even an outstanding memory care community cannot completely eliminate the emotional impact that other residents’ behaviors may have on someone living with dementia.

There is simply no replacement for individualized, one-on-one care.

A dedicated caregiver learns each client’s life story, routines, preferences, personality, and triggers. Care is adjusted throughout the day to meet changing needs, providing reassurance during moments of confusion while preserving independence whenever possible. This personalized approach often reduces anxiety, supports emotional stability, preserves dignity, and enhances quality of life.

Care To Stay Home's commitment to exceptional care has also been recognized nationally. The agency has earned the Best of Home Care Provider of Choice Award in 2016–2019 and again in 2023–2026, an honor presented by Activated Insights to home care providers that achieve outstanding client satisfaction based on independent surveys. This recognition reflects the trust families place in Care To Stay Home and the organization's ongoing commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality in-home care.

The Financial Reality

Many families initially believe a memory care community will be the less expensive option. While facility care may appear less costly on the first day, the long-term financial picture is often different.

As care needs increase, personalized in-home care can frequently provide a more predictable long-term investment while allowing a loved one to remain in the comfort of home. Families also avoid many of the emotional costs associated with moving someone away from the place where they feel safest and most connected.

Every family’s situation is different, but many are surprised to learn that remaining at home is both financially achievable and emotionally beneficial.

Supporting the Entire Family

Dementia affects far more than the individual receiving care, it changes the lives of spouses, adult children, grandchildren, and extended family members.

Professional in-home care allows families to spend more time being husbands, wives, sons, daughters, and grandchildren instead of becoming exhausted full-time caregivers. It provides peace of mind knowing someone is there to provide compassionate, consistent care while allowing family relationships to remain centered on love rather than caregiving responsibilities.

A Personal Decision

Memory care communities provide an important service and are the right choice for some individuals. However, for many people living with dementia, one-on-one care at home offers a level of personalized attention, emotional comfort, and flexibility that simply cannot be duplicated in a group setting.

If you would like to learn more about how in-home dementia care may affect your loved one’s quality of life, your family’s relationships, or the financial planning involved in long-term care, we invite you to contact Care To Stay Home.

We would be honored to answer your questions, explain your options, and help you determine the care solution that is right for your family.

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