NATM Vendor Conference Returns to Frisco July 20–23, 2026

Don Kwack, President of LG provides remarks at NATM Spring Event. Featured from Left to Right: Mike O’Shaughnessy, CEO Element Electronics; Jason Chambers, Head of Sales Xumo; Paul Jacobs, President & CEO PAC Holdings; John Riddle, Head of NATM NATM Vendor Conference Leadership Dinner

National Retail Leaders and Manufacturers Gather at Omni Frisco to Shape the Future of Consumer Technology and Home Innovation

The NATM Vendor Conference is where the industry's most influential retailers and manufacturers come together to shape what's next.” — John Riddle, Head of NATM

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) today announced that its annual Vendor Conference will return to Frisco, Texas, July 20–23, 2026, bringing together the nation's leading independent retailers and top manufacturers in appliances, consumer electronics, bedding, premium audio, and outdoor living.Held at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star, the four-day conference will welcome hundreds of retail executives, buyers, and industry vendor leaders from across the country to one of the nation's fastest-growing business communities."The NATM Vendor Conference is where the industry's most influential retailers and manufacturers come together to shape what's next," said John Riddle, Head of NATM. "What makes NATM different is the access, collaboration, and relationships that drive meaningful results for both our members and vendor partners."The conference also highlights the importance of North Texas to the consumer electronics and appliance industry. NATM member Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM), one of the nation's largest independent retailers, operates its flagship Texas location just minutes from the conference venue and serves millions of consumers throughout Texas and neighboring states.Collectively, NATM's member retailers represent approximately $8.7 billion in buying power and reach approximately 72% of U.S. consumers. The organization is comprised of some of the nation's most respected independent retailers, including Abt, ABC Warehouse, BrandsMart USA, Cowboy Maloney's Home Store, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, P.C. Richard & Son, RC Willey, Video Only, and Walt's TV & Appliance.A Different Kind of Industry EventDesigned as an exclusive, invitation-only experience, the NATM Vendor Conference is intentionally nimble, focused, and retailer-led—ensuring that every interaction is grounded in real-world retail insight and execution.A highlight of the conference is the exclusive, appointment-only Vendor Fair on Tuesday, July 21, where manufacturers meet one-on-one with executives and buyers from NATM member retailers to discuss new products, category growth opportunities, consumer trends, and strategic initiatives.Vendors gain:• Direct access to senior retail decision-makers• High-value, focused meetings designed for action• Real-time insight into consumer trends and retail performance• A collaborative environment built to strengthen partnerships and drive results2026 Conference Highlights• Opening Reception & Dinner• Vendor Fair with one-on-one executive meetings• CEO Roundtable & Director Meetings• Core Vendor Committee Meetings• Leadership Reception & Dinner• Industry Roundtable Sessions• Networking events and strategic discussionsIn addition to its industry significance, the conference is expected to generate economic activity for Frisco hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, and entertainment venues as attendees from across the United States gather in North Texas for the event."Frisco continues to be an ideal host city—dynamic, accessible, and home to one of our largest members, Nebraska Furniture Mart," added Riddle. "The relationships built during this conference often shape the products and partnerships that consumers will see in stores over the coming year."To learn more or request participation, visit www.natmvendor.com About NATM:Founded in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a premier national buying group representing leading independent retailers across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, bedding, premium audio, and outdoor living.NATM's member companies include Abt, ABC Warehouse, BrandsMart USA, Cowboy Maloney's Home Store, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, P.C. Richard & Son, RC Willey, Video Only, and Walt's TV & Appliance.Collectively, NATM members represent approximately $8.7 billion in buying power and reach approximately 72% of U.S. consumers. Through strategic partnerships, collaborative programs, industry insights, and exclusive events, NATM helps its members and vendor partners drive innovation, strengthen relationships, and deliver exceptional value to consumers.For more information, visit www.natmcorp.com or www.natmvendor.com

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