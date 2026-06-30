1 Int’l Bestseller “The Age of Fakes!” Reveals How Deepfakes and AI Are Redefining Truth, Trust, and Leadership

The Age of Fakes by Dr. Nikolai

New Book: The Age of Fakes! How AI Abuse, Fake News, and Deepfakes Threaten Business and Society: Explains How AI Is Redefining Trust, Truth and Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Book Publishing announces the e-book launch of The Age of Fakes!: How AI Abuse, Fake News, and Deepfakes Threaten Business and Society, edited by Dr. Nikolai A. Behr, CSP. Written for executives, educators, cybersecurity professionals, communicators, and first-time AI users, the book examines how artificial intelligence, deepfakes, fake news, and disinformation are reshaping trust, leadership, and business risk.

At a time when organizations are racing to adopt artificial intelligence, The Age of Fakes! asks a harder question: what happens when AI is used to deceive? The book brings together international voices from cybersecurity, communication, governance, leadership, media literacy, and security policy to show how AI-generated deception is already affecting decision-making, reputation, financial controls, public trust, and crisis communication.

A deepfake can imitate a trusted voice. A phishing email can be generated in flawless language within seconds. A fabricated video can damage a reputation before the truth has a chance to catch up. The Age of Fakes! explains why organizations must rethink verification, communication, and governance in a world where seeing is no longer believing.

The project originated from discussions among international experts in communication, cybersecurity, and leadership at conferences of the German Speakers Association (GSA) and the National Speakers Association (NSA).

The book brings together an international team of experts from Canada, the United States, Germany, Austria, and Georgia, adding depth and credibility to its cross-border perspective. Contributors include cybersecurity advisor Bryce Austin, futurist and technology expert Jim Harris, communications scientist Thilo Baum, security policy expert Mariam Kublashvili, innovation researcher Nils Bäumer, cybersecurity specialist Roland Pucher, and digital transformation expert Thorsten Jekel. Together, they examine AI abuse, deepfakes, fake news, and disinformation not as isolated technology problems, but as urgent leadership, governance, and trust challenges for business and society.

Rather than treating deepfakes as a narrow technology issue, the book frames them as a leadership and governance challenge. Dr. Behr’s work as a communications consultant, media trainer, keynote speaker, and founder of the German Institute for Communication and Media Training gives the book a practical foundation. His experience helping executives and organizations prepare for crisis communication shaped by AI threats led directly to this project.

“The idea for this book emerged directly from my work with executives and organizations facing communication risks shaped by AI,” said Dr. Nikolai A. Behr. “Many organizations still view AI primarily as a productivity tool. They underestimate its darker side: deepfakes, AI-driven fraud, disinformation, and the erosion of trust. Understanding these risks is no longer optional; it is a leadership responsibility.”

The Age of Fakes! is designed for readers who need clear thinking, not alarmism. It explores AI abuse, synthetic media, CEO fraud, cybercrime, fake news, corporate governance, digital transformation, and trust in AI through a business-focused lens. The book also gives educators, policymakers, and organizational leaders a more practical way to understand how disinformation spreads and why verification habits matter.

The book’s international perspective is one of its defining strengths. Dr. Behr brings together expert contributors whose backgrounds span cybersecurity, business leadership, media communication, and risk management. This makes the book especially relevant for organizations that need to move beyond basic AI awareness and develop stronger systems for verification, accountability, and crisis response.

Early readers have recognized the book’s urgency and practical value. Nido R. Qubein, President of High Point University, called it “an excellent book” that gives readers tactics and techniques for professional success. Ravin Jesuthasan, futurist and bestselling author, described it as a practical and far-reaching review that should be required reading as AI affects society and business. R. “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder of Constellation Research, noted that the book offers a clear view of why AI governance must focus on systems and people, not only laws.

For business leaders, the book’s message is direct: trust is no longer a soft value. It is a strategic asset. In the age of artificial intelligence, digital trust can be built, damaged, manipulated, or destroyed at a remarkable speed. The Age of Fakes! helps readers understand the risks before a crisis forces the conversation.

BOOK DETAILS

-Title: The Age of Fakes!: How AI Abuse, Fake News, and Deepfakes Threaten Business and Society

-Editor & Author: Dr. Nikolai A. Behr, CSP

-Contributors: Bryce Austin, Jim Harris, Thilo Baum, Mariam Kublashvili, Nils Bäumer, Roland Pucher, and Thorsten Jekel

-Publisher: Distributed by Global Book Publishing on behalf of brain script® Verlag

-Release Date: E-book, June 2026 (print edition available)

-Genre: Business and Technology Nonfiction (Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Leadership)

-Book Link: https://a.co/d/00Mv9MP5

ABOUT THE AUTHOR / EDITOR

Dr. Nikolai A. Behr, CSP, is a communications consultant, media trainer, keynote speaker, and author focused on leadership communication, crisis communication, and media literacy. A former television journalist, media manager, and university professor, he founded the German Institute for Communication and Media Training (DIKT), where he has advised executives, organizations, and public figures for many years. His work increasingly examines how artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and digital deception affect leadership, business, and society.

#TheAgeOfFakes #AI #Deepfakes #FakeNews #Disinformation #DigitalTrust #Cybersecurity #Leadership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.