Curio® Hires Paul Oleyar as Director of Quality Assurance to Help Advance the Commercialization of NuCycle® Technology

Curio stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management to usher in The 2nd Nuclear Era

Paul Oleyar Brings 20+ Years of Experience to Curio, Where He Will Provide the Nuclear Technology Startup with Company-Wide Quality Oversight and Guidance

Paul is an established industry leader in quality assurance, having led multiple teams across business lines and functionalities. We Look forward to his contributions” — Edward McGinnis, CEO of Curio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curio , a leader in advanced nuclear recycling technologies, is proud to announce it has hired Paul Oleyar as Director of Quality Assurance (QA). Paul is a senior executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in nuclear energy, engineering services, and industrial manufacturing.Working out of the company headquarters in Washington, DC, starting Monday, July 6, 2026, Paul will serve as the primary QA authority for the organization, providing oversight and guidance to all departments on quality-related matters with a goal of fostering a culture of compliance, continuous improvement, and nuclear safety.“Paul is an established industry leader in quality assurance, having led multiple teams across business lines and functionalities,” said Ed McGinnis, President & CEO of Curio. “We are looking forward to his contributions as we continue our efforts to commercialize our award-winning, first-of-a-kind NuCycle technology.”Paul most recently served as vice president of business operations for TN Americas, where he directed project management and oversaw the company’s dry storage business line with full P&L responsibility. Prior to that, Paul worked in various senior-level roles at Areva (now Orano) and as a lead design engineer for Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory and the Curtiss-Wright Corporation.Paul earned his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University. He is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.About CurioCurio ( https://www.curio.energy/ ) stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management to usher in The 2nd Nuclear Era. Committed to pioneering new solutions that reshape the future of nuclear energy, they are fostering partnerships and innovations that will redefine the industry for generations to come. Curio has achieved lab-scale validation across four DOE national labs, secured $14M in competitive federal grants, and partnered with Utilities Service Alliance (USA) for collaboration and supplier-partner agreement options for its 18 operating U.S. member reactors. Curio was recently recognized by Fast Company Magazine, which named NuCycle as a winner of the 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards.Media Contacts:Leeaht Guzi or Brian Hylandpress@curiolegacy.com202-788-6100 or 201-410-4563

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