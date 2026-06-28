Rimga Viskanta Recognized as 2026 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate

Rimga Viskanta for Encinitas Mayor 2026 Rimga Viskanta for Encinitas Mayor 2026

The 2026 Gun Sense Candidate distinction adds to a growing list of recognition for Viskanta's campaign.

I'm proud to stand alongside the families and volunteers in Encinitas who work to prevent gun violence, and I'll bring that same commitment to City Hall.” — Rimga Viskanta

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimga Viskanta, candidate for Mayor of Encinitas, has been awarded the 2026 Gun Sense Candidate distinction by Moms Demand Action, part of Everytown for Gun Safety. The distinction recognizes candidates who advocate for gun violence prevention and who commit to governing with gun safety in mind.

Moms Demand Action state that the Gun Sense Candidate distinction serves to show voters that those awarded the distinction have demonstrated that they will support stronger gun laws and advocate for safer communities if elected into office.

"Keeping our neighborhoods safe is one of the most basic responsibilities of local leadership," said Viskanta. "I'm proud to stand alongside the families and volunteers in Encinitas who work to prevent gun violence, and I'll bring that same commitment to City Hall."

Viskanta has built her campaign around a record of local problem-solving. She spent nearly a decade as professional city staff in government accounting and sustainability program management, and has served two terms as a local school board trustee, elected board president three times. Her campaign — Safer Streets. Smarter Growth. Community First. — centers on practical, locally driven solutions to the challenges Encinitas residents face.

The 2026 Gun Sense Candidate distinction adds to a growing list of recognition for Viskanta's campaign, which has also earned support from Congressman Mike Levin, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, the San Diego County Democratic Party, and the Encinitas & North Coast Democratic Club.

About Rimga Viskanta

Rimga Viskanta is a candidate for Mayor of Encinitas running on the theme of Building Community Through Local Action. A longtime Encinitas resident, she brings nearly a decade of city government experience in finance and sustainability and two terms of elected school board service to her campaign for mayor. Learn more at www.voteforviskanta.com.

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