Paulette Home Opens Today in Omaha's Blackstone Neighborhood

High Design. And a little High Camp.

A new home design boutique bringing high design, a little high camp, and a lot of personality opens in Omaha.

My hope is that people leave not just with something beautiful, but with something that's genuinely reflective of their personality.” — Steve Dwyer

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paulette Home Opens Today in Omaha's Blackstone NeighborhoodA new design boutique bringing high design, a little high camp, and a lot of personality opens in Omaha.Paulette Home opens its doors today at 3737 Farnam Street Suite 102 in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood, offering a carefully curated mix of modern furniture, art, lighting, décor, and distinctive consignment pieces that celebrate craftsmanship, originality, and the unexpected.The boutique is rooted in a simple belief: beautiful spaces should reflect personality as much as good taste. The collection balances contemporary design, vintage character, and original artwork in an environment that's welcoming, colorful, and built for discovery."I wanted to create a place where exceptional design feels approachable and personal," said founder Steve Dwyer. "Every piece in the shop has a story. My hope is that people leave not just with something beautiful, but with something that's genuinely reflective of their personality."Paulette Home was founded by Omaha native Steve Dwyer, whose career spans more than two decades leading marketing and retail strategy for some of the country's most recognized brands, including Target, Gap Inc., and Athleta. After years of helping major retailers craft meaningful customer experiences at scale, Dwyer returned to Omaha to be closer to family and to pursue a lifelong passion for art, interiors, and collecting. Paulette Home is the result: a destination where design is personal, every home can reflect the people who live in it, and the unexpected is always welcome.Paulette Home is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.paulettehome.com or follow @sopaulettehome on Instagram.

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