Entrepreneur, Business Leader and Alumnus Royce Hong Joins ArtCenter College of Design Board of Trustees

Portrait of Royce Y.C.Hong.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtCenter College of Design is pleased to announce the election of alumnus Royce Y.C. Hong (BFA 94 Graphic and Packaging Design) to its Board of Trustees. A designer, entrepreneur and global business leader, Hong brings extensive experience leading organizations across technology, manufacturing, culture and the arts, as well as deep ties to Asia’s innovation and creative industries that will help strengthen ArtCenter’s engagement across the Pacific Rim.“Royce’s career demonstrates the power of design to shape industries, create new opportunities and drive meaningful change and innovation,” said ArtCenter President Karen Hofmann. “As an alumnus who has built successful companies, led global organizations and demonstrated a commitment to the arts, he will bring valuable perspective to the Board. We are delighted to welcome him back to ArtCenter in this new role.”“We are honored to have Royce join the Board of Trustees,” said Board Chairman Michael Warsaw. “His business experience, global perspective and insight into business and innovation in Asia will be an asset as we continue advancing the College’s mission and impact here and around the world.”Hong is the Founder and CEO of IPEVO Inc., a maker of design-driven AI-empowered communication devices now used in schools across the country, and the Founder and CEO of XING Mobility, a company developing immersion-cooled battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. He also serves as Chairman of Panasonic Taiwan, a manufacturer of home appliances and electronic components. Across these roles, he has built a successful career by bringing together design, technology, and entrepreneurship.“ArtCenter laid the foundation for who I became, not only as a designer, but as a design-driven entrepreneur,” said Hong. “In a world being reshaped by rapid technological change, design is becoming even more essential as the force that translates visionary ideas into the industries of the future. I’m honored to help ArtCenter deepen its global impact, especially by strengthening its connections with Asia’s innovation ecosystems.”In 2021, Hong became Chairman of the Hong Foundation, which has supported culture and the arts in Taiwan since 1971. He is a two-time TEDxTaipei speaker, author of the book "Driven by Design", and former columnist for "Business Weekly Taiwan".Hong earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic & Packaging Design from ArtCenter College of Design and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Industrial Design from Rhode Island School of Design.He joins a dedicated group of trustees committed to advancing ArtCenter’s mission to educate, inspire and empower creative and design leadership, while strengthening the College’s position as one of the world’s leading institutions for art and design education.About ArtCenter College of DesignFounded in 1930 and located in Pasadena, California, ArtCenter College of Design is a global leader in art and design education. With a mission to educate, inspire and empower creative and design leadership, the College is renowned for its undergraduate and graduate degree programs spanning industrial design, media and technology, as well as visual and applied arts. With deep industry relationships, state-of-the-art facilities and a strong faculty roster, ArtCenter provides real-world experience aligned with industry needs. Through rigorous, hands-on, practitioner-led instruction, the College prepares students for meaningful creative careers. For nearly 100 years, ArtCenter alumni and faculty have shaped many of the world’s most iconic products, vehicles, campaigns and creative works, leaving a lasting impact across art, design and culture.For more information about ArtCenter College of Design, please visit: https://www.artcenter.edu

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