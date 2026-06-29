Nagle & Giese, P.C. Accepting Applications for Ashley Stewart Memorial Scholarship Through August 1

Ashley Stewart Memorial Scholarship

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the final deadline of August 1 approaching, Nagle & Giese, P.C. encourages eligible students to apply for the Ashley Stewart Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship opportunity open to students in need. Funds from this scholarship can be used to cover a variety of school expenses, from class materials to tuition fees.

The Ashley Stewart Memorial Scholarship is available once per year to single parents who are currently enrolled in an undergraduate program with plans to attend law school, or who are already enrolled in an accredited law program. The scholarship is designed for students who have been personally affected by domestic violence or who are committed to advocating against it.

Students who wish to apply can do so by visiting https://www.dupagedivorcelawyers.com/scholarship.

About Nagle & Giese, P.C.

At Nagle & Giese, P.C., we serve clients from our Wheaton and St. Charles offices, representing clients across the Chicagoland area. Our practice centers on divorce and family law matters, and it also represents clients in criminal defense and estate planning cases.

To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.dupagedivorcelawyers.com/ or call 630-407-1200.

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