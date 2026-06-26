KDP Statement on Gov. Beshear’s Move to Save Lee Specialty Clinic

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, after Governor Beshear announced a plan to help Louisville’s Lee Specialty Clinic survive Republican cuts to Medicaid and community services, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:



“With hundreds of families at Louisville’s Lee Clinic facing the dire consequences of Republican cuts, we are thankful Governor Beshear found a short-term solution. The long-term solution starts with electing more Democrats in November.



“Republicans wrote the state and federal budgets wreaking havoc on Kentucky hospitals, clinics, nonprofits and families. Gov. Beshear’s spending plan fully funded Medicaid, protecting life-saving services across the state. But the GOP rejected it — and now voters will reject them.”