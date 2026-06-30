ÀNI Private Resorts Expands with January 2027 Opening of ÀNI Shoal Bay, 15-Suite Exclusive-Use Beachfront Retreat

ÀNI Shoal Bay Main Pool with Main House ÀNI Shoal Bay Living Room ÀNI Shoal Bay Typical Suite Main House ÀNI Shoal Bay Private Resort ÀNI Shoal Bay Beach Club

ÀNI Shoal Bay marks a milestone for the pioneer of the private resort model, bringing its signature model of togetherness-driven luxury back to Anguilla.

Coming back to Anguilla is deeply personal, this is where ÀNI began, not simply as a property, but as a way of thinking about travel. It was never about creating another luxury destination.” — Tim Reynolds, Founder/Owner of ÀNI Private Resorts

SHOAL BAY, ANGUILLA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ÀNI Private Resorts , the pioneer of the private resort concept, is pleased to announce the January 2027 opening of ÀNI Shoal Bay , its new global flagship property. Located on Anguilla’s celebrated northern coastline, the 15-suite estate joins ÀNI’s award-winning portfolio in the Dominican Republic, Thailand, and Sri Lanka as part of the world’s first collection of luxury private resorts designed exclusively for one group at a time.More expansive than a traditional villa and more intimate than a standard hotel, ÀNI Shoal Bay represents the most complete expression to date of a concept ÀNI has spent over a decade refining, the private resort. It offers multigenerational families, milestone celebrations and corporate retreats complete, uninterrupted control over an entire guest experience, supported by a dedicated 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio.A Homecoming: Returning to Where It BeganThe significance of Anguilla is deeply rooted in the brand’s history. In 2011, Tim Reynolds first established ÀNI Anguilla, alongside the founding of the first of the ÀNI Art Academies , intertwining hospitality and philanthropy into a single vision.“Coming back to Anguilla is deeply personal,” Reynolds reflects. “This is where ÀNI began, not simply as a property, but as a way of thinking about travel. It was never about creating another luxury destination. It was about creating a space where people could truly be together without barriers, and where each stay contributes to the place that hosts it.”Design that Disappears into the LandscapeArchitecturally, ÀNI Shoal Bay is defined by restraint and harmony. Set along the Shoal Bay-Island Harbour Marine Park, the resort was designed by AW² and led by partner architects Reda Amalou and Stéphanie Ledoux. The Contemporary Tropical Architecture strengthens its connection to place, creating spaces that feel modern, natural and deeply attuned to the surrounding environment, while offering the discreet privacy for a balance that was engineered for human connection. Natural limestone, pale sands, and silvered woods echo the textures of Anguilla itself, allowing the surrounding landscape to take precedence over the built environment. Rather than isolating guests in enclosed structures, the estate features expansive, fluid living spaces that transition into outdoor terraces, central pools and Shoal Bay’s natural landscapes. The open-air layout constantly encourages guests to gather, moving effortlessly from daytime relaxation to shared evening meals under the stars.The 15 ocean facing suites, accommodating up to 30 guests, are positioned to maximize personal privacy and shared perspective of the coast. At its center, the signature Shoal Bay Suite offers a secluded residential experience with its own rooftop deck and uninterrupted views. Accessibility is not an addition, but a principle. Twelve of the 15 suites are fully wheelchair accessible, ensuring the estate functions seamlessly for multigenerational groups to experience every moment together without barriers. This belief, that luxury should be both effortless and inclusive, runs quietly throughout the entire design.An Experience Shaped Entirely Around the GuestAt ÀNI Shoal Bay, there is no fixed schedule or imposed structure. Each stay is shaped organically and designed around the specific preferences and expectations of each individual group. A full service staff–led by a resident General Manager and a Guest Experience Curator, alongside private Executive Chefs, estate mixologists, wellness therapists, and a dedicated tennis professional, personally customizes every day.While the property offers a vast array of bespoke island experiences and tailored excursions, the highlights of ÀNI Shoal Bay’s on-property facilities include:Private Beach Club: Reserved solely for ÀNI guests, featuring spacious cabanas, sun loungers, a private kitchen, and a fully stocked bar. The space transitions vibrant venues where the ÀNI team consistently reimagines the dining experience. DJ nights, beachfront cocktails and shaded dining areas set the stage for relaxed, sociable beachfront meals, offering a generous area for guests to come together and savor tailor-made menus.Intuitive Wellness & Spa: The estate features a private Spa complete with a hydrotherapy circuit (hammam-inspired steam room, cold plunge, and open air jacuzzi) alongside two dedicated treatment rooms. As an all-inclusive amenity, up to twelve treatments are included daily, encompassing holistic, deep-tissue, and reflexology massages, as well as sunburn soothers, body scrubs, and nail services.The Tower & Multi Generational Spaces: A central multi-level tower houses an ocean-facing Fitness Center outfitted by Technogym and an open-air platform providing a natural setting for yoga and meditation framed by the sea. For younger guests, the tower also integrates a fully supervised Kids Club with its own swimming pool, waterslide, and activities program to ensure an effortless experience across generations.Activities Unfolding: Set across four manicured beachfront acres, the resort features a breathtaking main infinity pool, a landing pool, a dedicated kids’ pool, a private Beach Club, and a sanctuary Spa with a hydrotherapy circuit. For active pursuits, the grounds offer tennis and pickleball courts alongside a private putting green, while the shoreline offers complimentary access to snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and Hobie Cats. Every amenity is fully supported by ÀNI's full service team, delivering the brand's signature luxury inclusions with generosity and attentiveness.A Model of Effortless GenerosityCentral to the ÀNI philosophy is what the brand defines as absolute inclusion. Rather than layering experiences through additional charges, everything is seamlessly integrated into the stay. Meals are individually crafted by private chefs. Premium wines and spirits flow freely. Wellness treatments become part of the daily rhythm. Activities, excursions, and children’s programming are all included, without the need for decisions, planning, or transactions. This approach removes friction entirely, allowing guests to move through their time uninterrupted and fully immersed in the experience and in each other.“Luxury today is no longer defined by access; it is defined by freedom,” says Yeshi Phuntsho, CEO of ÀNI Private Resorts. “The freedom to shape one’s time, enjoy complete privacy, and be fully present with the people who matter most. As luxury continues to evolve from ownership toward experience, what guests value most is genuine connection. At ÀNI, we have always believed that the most meaningful travel is shared, and ÀNI Shoal Bay is our most complete expression of that belief: a place where privacy, presence, and togetherness create an environment in which guests feel entirely at home together.”Beyond Hospitality: ÀNI Art AcademiesGuests are invited to engage directly with the island’s creative community via the ÀNI Art Academies in Anguilla: the first international studio in what is now a global non-profit network. Founded by Tim Reynolds, the academies provide aspiring artists from under-resourced communities with a tuition-free, multi-year fine art education. Guests can visit the local studio, meet the artists, and purchase original works directly from the creators.For more information visit https://aniprivateresorts.com/ani-shoal-bay/ . Rates for exclusive use of the estate begins at $35,000++ USD per night, with a minimum stay requirement. Rather than a flat rate per person, pricing is scaled based on the group’s specific size, accommodating up to 30 guests across the 15 suites. The nightly rate encompasses ÀNI’s luxury inclusions, including full-board gourmet dining, daily wellness treatments, activities, seamless living logistics, and childcare. Each stay is fluidly tailored to the group’s preferences. For enhanced discretion and privacy, payment via Bitcoin is accepted.Getting There: Direct flights to Anguilla (AXA) are available via Miami (MIA) on American Airlines, while seasonal non-stop BermudAir services operate from Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), and Baltimore/Washington (BWI). Alternatively, guests can fly into St. Martin (SXM), followed by a 20-minute private boat transfer or a 7-minute flight via Anguilla Air Services. Recent enhancements to Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, including a new terminal and improved accessibility, have made arrivals even more seamless. The resort is located just a 15-minute drive from both AXA airport and the Blowing Point ferry terminal.# # #About ÀNI Private Resorts:Across the Earth’s most secluded corners, ÀNI Private Resorts pioneers the private resort concept, reimagined as an exclusive space for meaningful connection. With a collection of private, all-inclusive resorts in Anguilla, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, each ÀNI property is exclusively reserved for one group at a time, creating an intimate setting designed to bring people closer together. Accommodating up to 20–30 guests, ÀNI ensures absolute privacy with a dedicated hospitality team delivering a fully personalized experience. Each stay is all-encompassing, with bespoke dining, daily wellness and spa offerings, and custom adventures thoughtfully designed to be shared. In January 2027, ÀNI will introduce its newest flagship resort on Shoal Bay in Anguilla, marking a significant evolution of the brand’s Caribbean offering. Rooted in the belief that travel is most meaningful when shared, ÀNI extends its commitment beyond its guests through ÀNI Art Academies, a non-profit supported by resort profits that empowers local talent through fine art education.

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