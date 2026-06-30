Southland Mechanical Completes Brand Transition to Modigent, Strengthening Position in Key Market

Integration fully connects the trusted Houston-based service provider to Modigent’s national platform and expanded capabilities

Our goal was to build a company grounded in honesty, integrity, and reliability. That foundation doesn’t change. What changes is the scale of what we can now deliver...as part of Modigent.” — Allen Foglesong, President of Southland Mechanical

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southland Mechanical has unveiled its new website marking a significant milestone in the company’s integration into the Modigent family of companies, and reinforcing Modigent’s strategic expansion in the Houston market—one of the most active and demanding commercial HVAC regions in the United States.The new website connects Southland Mechanical to Modigent’s national platform, giving clients a clearer, more direct path to expanded services, technical expertise, and integrated solutions across HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems.Founded in 2008, Southland Mechanical built its reputation on honesty, integrity, and reliability, delivering commercial and industrial HVAC solutions across complex and mission-critical environments. Now operating fully under the Modigent brand, the team continues to serve Houston-area clients with the same leadership and local expertise—enhanced by national reach.Houston’s rapid economic growth—driven by energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and large-scale commercial development—has created increased demand for mechanical service providers capable of supporting complex new installations, system retrofits, and ongoing maintenance at scale. Projects in these sectors require not only technical expertise, but also rigorous safety standards, fast turnaround times, and seamless coordination across stakeholders.Southland Mechanical has built its business around these demands, with capabilities spanning design-build, system replacement, service, and maintenance—supported by OSHA-compliant safety programs, certified technicians, and advanced project management systems that ensure precision, efficiency, and reliability across every phase of a project.“Houston is one of the most important and competitive HVAC markets in the country, and establishing a strong presence here is a key priority for Modigent as we continue to expand across Texas. Southland Mechanical is exactly the kind of partner we look for—deeply experienced, values-driven, and highly respected in complex industrial environments. We’re proud to bring them fully into the Modigent platform and build on that foundation to deliver greater scale, capability, and service to clients across the region,” said Frank Doyle, Regional President of Modigent.Leadership continuity remains central to the transition. President Allen Foglesong and Vice President Cade Leitko continue to lead operations across the Houston metro area, ensuring consistency in service, culture, and client relationships.“From day one, our goal was to build a company grounded in honesty, integrity, and reliability,” said Allen Foglesong, President of Southland Mechanical. “That foundation doesn’t change. What changes is the scale of what we can now deliver—to our customers and our team—as part of Modigent.”The brand transition reflects Modigent’s broader strategy to unify its portfolio under a single platform—bringing together high-performing regional companies with shared values to better serve clients nationwide.About Southland MechanicalEstablished in 2008, Southland Mechanical is a Houston-area–based service provider delivering commercial and industrial HVAC solutions for complex and mission-critical facilities, with deep expertise supporting the energy sector. The company provides design-build, retrofit, service, and maintenance solutions across the greater Houston region. Southland Mechanical is a Modigent operating company, combining local expertise with the resources of a national platform. Learn more at https://southlandmech.com About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at https://modigent.com

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