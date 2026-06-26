Boyd Lake State Park boat ramp as of June 25, 2026

June 26, 2026



Boyd Lake State Park closing boat ramps Sunday for 2026 season



LOVELAND, Colo. — Due to extremely low reservoir levels, Boyd Lake State Park will close to boating on Sunday, June 28 at 9 p.m. through the rest of the 2026 season. Boat ramps are currently sitting in two to three feet of water, with no additional water expected to be allocated to Boyd Lake this summer. Hand-launched vessels, like kayaks and paddleboards, and swimming will still be allowed. Park officials are evaluating options for ranger boats and water rescue crafts. Visitors should expect extended response times to water rescues and recreate at their own risk.

“Our top priority at Boyd Lake is making sure everyone goes home safely at the end of the day, and the water level is making that a challenge for us,” says Park Manager Lauren Turpin. “We appreciate how much our community loves being on the water. We ask all visitors to please wear a lifejacket if they come out with hand-launched vessels and paddle crafts.”

Boyd Lake’s Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspection station will remain open for Off Water inspections and decontaminations, however, hours will likely be adjusted due to these circumstances. Please check the Boyd Lake website for updated hours.

The reservoir is filled by the Big Thompson River. While CPW manages water recreation, the Greeley & Loveland Irrigation Company owns the water and controls its levels. The water is used as drinking water for Greeley and agricultural needs. CPW aquatic biologists will closely monitor the fishery population health and work with partners to resolve any long-term impacts.

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