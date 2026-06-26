Crescent City's Important Summer Estates Auction, July 9-10, online and live in New Orleans, has nearly 700 quality lots

1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL two-door convertible with a 155-horsepower 3.8-liter V8 engine, rear-wheel drive and a four-speed automatic transmission. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000 This gorgeous five-piece British sterling coffee and tea service in the “Kentshire” pattern by Edward Viner (Sheffield, 1940) carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$8,000. Late 20th century pair of carved marble recumbent lions. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000 Oil on canvas Portrait of a Red-Headed Woman in Red by Jean-Jacques Henner (French, 1829-1905). Estimate: $3,000-$5,000 Lady’s two-tone Rolex Datejust in two-tone stainless steel and 18K yellow gold. The watch has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000.

Top lots include a 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL convertible; a pair of carved marble recumbent lions; and an oil on canvas portrait painting by Jean-Jaques Henner.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL two-door convertible ; a pair of carved marble recumbent lions ; and an oil on canvas portrait painting by the French artist Jean-Jaques Henner (1829-1905) are a few of the expected highlight lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s two-session Important Summer Estates Auction slated for Thursday and Friday, July 9th & 10th.The auction, starting at 10am Central time both days, will be held online and live in Crescent City’s auction gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Up for bid will be a wide range of French, English and American furniture; original paintings and watercolors; prints and etchings; Oriental carpets; decorative art items; and movie and TV memorabilia.The catalog will feature more items from famed New Orleans hotelier and property developer Joe Jaeger, Jr.; the estate of Murphy A. Bourke of New Orleans; the estate of Genevieve McClure Southerland of Coden, Alabama; property from a gentleman antiquarian from New Orleans; and other notable local and regional estates – in all, a total of nearly 700 quality lots.The 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL two-door convertible boasts a 155-horsepower 3.8-liter V8 engine, rear-wheel drive and a four-speed automatic transmission. The car is expected to zoom away with a new owner in the driver’s seat for $8,000-$12,000.The late 20th century pair of carved marble recumbent lions carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$6,000; while the oil on canvas Portrait of a Red-Headed Woman in Red by Jean-Jacques Henner should command $3,000-$5,000.Other original artworks from Europe include an oil on wood panel Beach Scene with Sailboats by the Dutch painter Niek van der Plas (b. 1954), expected to realize $2,000-$3,000; and two scenes from The Duchess of Malfi (1612-1613) painted in the 19th century by John Webster of the British Continental School and being sold as one lot, with an estimate of $2,500-$4,500.The rest of the auction will comprise an eclectic mix of merchandise, ranging from modern weapons to fine jewelry. The jewelry category features diamonds, yellow and white gold, tortoiseshell items, sapphires and watches, to include a lady’s two-tone Rolex Datejust in two-tone stainless steel and 18K yellow gold. The watch has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000.A late 20th century reproduction British K-6 Kiosk “Telephone Booth” wine bar would be a wonderful accent to anyone’s home and is expected to realize $800-$1,200. Also, a large and unusual pair of Black Forest figural carved walnut jewelry caskets, crafted in the late 19th century, should breeze to $2,000-$4,000.A five-piece British sterling coffee and tea service in the “Kentshire” pattern by Edward Viner (Sheffield, 1940) carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$8,000. Also, a mid-19th century French Louis XVI-style giltwood and gesso overmantel mirror is expected to reach $1,000-$2,000.Original artworks by noted local and regional artists will include two oil wash on board works by the Louisiana painter Alexander John Drysdale (1870-1934). They include Bayou Oaks and Waterlilies on the Bayou (1922) and Live Oaks Reflected on the Bayou. Both have identical estimates of $2,500-$4,500. Other works from the category include the following:• A 1976 offset color lithograph on paper by Maria Laredo (New Orleans, b. 1948), titled New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Poster (with Fats Houston). Estimate: $2,000-$4,000• A 1983 ink and ink wash on paper by Jim Blanchard (Louisiana, b. 1955), titled Luling Mansion. Estimate: $1,200-$1,800• A watercolor and ink on paper by Leo Meiserdorff (German/New Orleans, 1934-1994), titled Brass Band in the French Quarter. Estimate: $600-$1,200Furniture will feature a nine-piece, 20th century Spanish Revival carved walnut and iron dining group, with an estimate of $1,500-$2,500; and a mid-20th century French Louis XVI-style marble-top enfilade, which should change hands for $1,200-$1,800.A diminutive pair of crystal and iron basket chandeliers and a mid-20th century French Louis XVI-style gilt metal crystal chandelier have identical estimates of $800-$1,200.Other noteworthy lots include a 9-foot by 12-foot Turkish Angora Oushak carpet, estimated at $1,500-$2,500; an early 20th century 25-cent Kroeger piano nickelodeon band organ, expected to ring up $600-$1,200; and a 20th century cast stone putti garden fountain with basin, which should finish at $500-$1,000.Bric-a-brac includes a French Napoleon III mother of pearl inlay cave a liqueur, Lalique glass items, Paul Hanson Neoclassical lamps, a Roseville jardiniere and stand, copper pots, Wedgwood, and a Roman glass jug.Internet bidding will be via www.CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids accepted. In-gallery previews will begin Wednesday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 8, from 10am to 5pm Central Time, excluding Friday, July 3, and Saturday and Sunday. No appointment is needed.Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for in-house bidding. A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Summer Estates Auction slated for July 9th and 10th, online and live in the New Orleans gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates are posted frequently.

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