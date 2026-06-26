One Person Dies Following Early Morning House Fire

Nashville Fire Department crews responded to 1003 N. 5th Street just after midnight following reports of a residential structure fire. Firefighters rescued one occupant from the home. The individual was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment but later succumbed to their injuries.

NFD crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire conditions and immediately initiated an interior fire attack while additional crews conducted a primary search of the residence due to the presence of vehicles in the driveway and the time of day. One occupant and two dogs were located and removed from the home.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and remained on scene conducting overhaul operations to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators have assumed the investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries to personnel were reported.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.