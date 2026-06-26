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Airport Director Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Fairfield County Airport Director Denise Bryan, District 2 Representative on the SC State Aeronautics Commission took part in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The ceremony was in regards to CAE instituting Checkpoint Modernization that expands Security and Customer Amenities.

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Airport Director Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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