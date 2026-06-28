Roslyn Padel Celebrates Grand Opening at Christopher Morley Park This Sunday

Official Ribbon-Cutting and Launch Event Welcomes the Public to Experience the North Shore’s Premier Destination for the World’s Fastest-Growing Sport

ROSLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roslyn Padel is thrilled to announce the official grand opening celebration of its new, premier facility at Christopher Morley Park on Sunday, June 28, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. What began as a vision to bring the world’s fastest-growing sport to Long Island's North Shore is now a vibrant reality and community hub.

The grand opening promises an energetic afternoon combining athleticism, wellness, and entertainment to kick off the summer season. Whether attendees are stepping onto a padel court for the very first time or are seasoned players, the event offers something for everyone. Notable attendees at the celebration will include Nassau County Executive and New York Gubernatorial Candidate Bruce Blakeman, who will join local community and sports enthusiasts for the festivities.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Road N, Roslyn, NY

Grand Opening Highlights Include:

- On-Court Action: Open play, beginner-friendly introductions to padel, and high-energy "Beat-the-Pro" challenges.

- Entertainment & Atmosphere: A live DJ setting the summer vibe, alongside premium food, refreshments, and wellness experiences.

- Health & Recovery: Specialized hydration and recovery activations for players.

- Community Networking: An opportunity to meet fellow players, coaches, and the visionaries behind the growing Roslyn Padel community.

"We are incredibly excited to open our doors and welcome the neighborhood to Roslyn Padel," said Scott Johns. "Padel is sweeping the globe because of its highly social, fast-paced, and accessible nature. Our goal was to build more than just courts; we wanted to create a true community hub where people can connect, stay active, and enjoy a great atmosphere together."

Courts at the new facility are now officially open and available for public booking through the Playtomic app. Community members are encouraged to come for a match and stay for the community.

Members of the press are invited to attend. Interview and photo opportunities with leadership and guests will be available. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be in attendance from 5:30-6:30pm.

About Roslyn Padel

Roslyn Padel is Long Island’s premier padel destination, located within the scenic Christopher Morley Park. Dedicated to fostering a vibrant, inclusive community around the world’s fastest-growing racquet sport, Roslyn Padel offers top-tier courts, expert coaching, and wellness-focused programming for players of all skill levels.

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