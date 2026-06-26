Clear Touch Achieves Triple Win at InfoComm 2026, Securing Three Best of Show Awards

Clear Touch’s 6000 Nova series, Command Studio kit, and Clear Digital’s Sho software shine in industry categories for edtech, pro AV, and digital signage.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Touch, a leading provider of technology solutions for education and business, is proud to announce a historic milestone achieved at this year’s InfoComm 2026 conference. The company has been honored with three separate, prestigious Best of Show awards across major collaborative technology evaluation categories. The standard-setting recognition spanned hardware ecosystems, software platforms, and display innovation, marking one of Clear Touch's most successful industry showcases to date.Future’s Best of Show Awards, presented at InfoComm 2026, recognizes outstanding achievements in product development and innovation among hundreds of exhibitors. Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value, and application in serving the industry. Clear Touch excelled across the board, securing top honors for three distinct solutions: Clear Touch Nova Series Interactive Panel (Winner: Tech & Learning): Recognized for transforming interactive display lifecycles, the Nova interactive flat panel features an industry-first hot-swappable Core Module architecture and premium optical bonding. The Nova has received praise for its capacity to reduce electronic waste and deliver up to 10-years of functional lifespan – three times the longevity of standard collaborative panels. Clear Touch Command Studio Kit (Winner: AVTechnology): Honored as an advancement in mobile broadcast solutions, the battery-powered Command Studio Kit integrates a touchscreen digital control console, a high-zoom PTZ camera, and wireless audio into a single robust case, enabling instant, single-operator multi-input live streaming. Clear Digital Sho® Signage Software (Winner: Digital Signage): Recognized for its hardware-agnostic flexibility and cloud-based digital signage solution, Sho software empowers even non-technical teams to deploy interactive maps, live data integrations, and instant enterprise broadcast alerts seamlessly from any standard web browser."Sweeping three highly competitive categories at InfoComm 2026 is an incredible validation of where Clear Touch is heading as an all-encompassing technology provider," said Keone Trask, Clear Touch CEO. "We designed the Nova series to end the wasteful cycle of early hardware obsolescence, built the Command Studio Kit to completely streamline professional live streaming, and have significantly enhanced Clear Digital Sho software to provide a user-friendly and robust digital signage solution. Winning Best of Show for each product affirms our ongoing dedication to answering the industry's call for versatile and sustainable solutions.""The products nominated for the Best of Show Awards showcase the innovation, creativity, and technical excellence on display throughout the exhibition. These standout solutions offer attendees a valuable look at the latest advancements in professional AV while recognizing the technologies making the biggest impact across the industry," said the awards editorial team.These recent wins spotlight Clear Touch's ongoing expansion into a unified hardware-and-software ecosystem. Whether deploying sustainable digital learning environments using the Nova series, producing professional-grade video broadcasts via Command Studio, or managing responsive messaging using Sho software, corporate and educational enterprises can standardize their technology infrastructure entirely under the trusted Clear Touch umbrella.About Clear Touch:Clear Touch, a U.S.-based company, is a leading provider of interactive display technology and software solutions for education and business. Known for its user-friendly, collaborative technologies, Clear Touch focuses on enhancing engagement, streamlining workflows, and delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of modern learning and working environments. For more information regarding our award-winning tech portfolio, visit www.getcleartouch.com About Clear Digital:Clear Digital, an affiliate company of Clear Touch, specializes in cutting-edge digital signage solutions. Offering a diverse range of hardware and the intuitive Sho Content Player software, Clear Digital empowers organizations across various industries, including education, to communicate effectively and engage their audiences through dynamic visual messaging. View our digital signage solutions at www.getcleardigital.com

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