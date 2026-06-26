Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

When our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, they were not only creating a new nation, but also a type of government that had previously not existed in the world.

Through many trials and tribulations over the last 250 years, our nation has become the most powerful country in the world.

Unlike many of the powerful countries throughout history, the United States' power does not come from the government, it comes from the people — and that's how it was designed.

As Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration, we are endowed by our "Creator with certain unalienable Rights."

"That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed," Jefferson continued in the Declaration.

Nearly 250 years later, I believe these words remain just as true today as they did during the Revolution.

Throughout my time in public office, I have always listened to my constituents. I am a public servant, and your voice truly matters to me.

Constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

In the days ahead as you celebrate with fireworks, parades and parties, I ask you to remember our veterans, active-duty soldiers and first responders who work to protect our freedom and democracy every day.

From my family to yours, I wish you a happy and safe Independence Day.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.