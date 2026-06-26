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SLED Charges Subject in Lexington County Officer Involved Shooting with Attempted Murder and Other Crimes

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Thomas Deanglo Waring, 32, with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by Person Convicted of Certain Crimes on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The West Columbia Police Department requested the SLED investigation. 

Details can be found in the attached warrant. 

Waring was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. 

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Subject in Lexington County Officer Involved Shooting with Attempted Murder and Other Crimes

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