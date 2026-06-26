K12 Insight Announces Company Rebrand to Onflo

K12 Insight and Onflo

Unified brand reflects the company's evolution into the leading AI-powered service operations platform purpose-built for K–12 school districts.

Our new name reflects the broader impact our clients have challenged us to deliver.” — Suhail Farooqui, Chief Executive Officer

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K12 Insight today announced that it is rebranding as Onflo, unifying the company's name with its flagship platform and reflecting its evolution from a communications solution into a comprehensive service operations platform for K-12 school districts.The transition, which will be completed this summer, brings the company's identity in line with the platform formerly known as Let's Talk, which became Onflo in 2025. The move establishes a single brand that represents the company's expanded role in helping districts streamline operations, improve service delivery, and create better experiences for students, staff, and families."Onflo represents who we've become and where we're headed," said Suhail Farooqui, Chief Executive Officer. "What began as a communications platform has evolved into a unified service operations platform that supports every department across a school district. Our new name reflects the broader impact our clients have challenged us to deliver—and our continued commitment to helping K-12 organizations provide exceptional service."The company emphasized that the rebrand does not affect existing customer relationships, contracts, pricing, support, or platform capabilities."Our name is changing, but the things our clients rely on remain exactly the same," Farooqui added. "The same team, the same mission, and the same commitment to service excellence will continue to guide everything we do."Trusted by school districts nationwide, Onflo connects people, systems, and services through a single AI-powered platform that combines customer service, operational workflows, communications, telephony, asset management, and automation. By breaking down silos and providing a unified source of truth, Onflo enables district teams to work more efficiently and deliver consistent, customer-centric service across every department.The company will continue supporting existing K12 Insight web addresses and email domains during the transition period, with automatic redirects and forwarding in place to ensure a seamless experience for clients and partners.For additional information about the transition, including frequently asked questions, read the company's rebrand blog ###About OnfloOnflo is the leading AI-powered unified service operations platform purpose-built for K-12 school districts. Trusted by districts nationwide, Onflo brings together customer service, operational workflows, communications, telephony, asset management, and AI-powered automation into a single platform—providing one source of truth for district teams.By connecting people, systems, and services, Onflo helps school districts streamline operations, break down silos, improve visibility, and deliver consistent, customer-centric service across every department. From communications and technology to facilities, transportation, human resources, and beyond, Onflo empowers districts to strengthen trust and create better experiences for students, families, and staff.

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