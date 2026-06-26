Hoskins Introduces I.C.O.N. Act to Protect Michiganders’ Name, Likeness from A.I., Commercial Use

LANSING, Mich., June 26, 2026 — State Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) this week introduced the Identity, Consent, Ownership, and Name Rights (I.C.O.N.) Act, HB 6150, legislation to protect individuals from the unauthorized commercial use of their name, likeness, voice, image, and other aspects of their identity.

“Your voice belongs to you. Your likeness belongs to you. And your personal data and identity should not become someone else’s product without your knowledge or consent,” Hoskins said. “As A.I. becomes more powerful, we need laws that keep people in control of their own image, their own voice, and their own future. The I.C.O.N. Act makes clear that human beings own the rights to who they are, not A.I. companies, tech platforms, or bad actors.”

As artificial intelligence and digital technologies make it easier than ever to replicate a person’s appearance and voice, the I.C.O.N. Act would establish clear ownership rights over an individual’s identity and require consent before those attributes can be used for commercial purposes. The legislation preserves exemptions for news reporting, public affairs, commentary, criticism, scholarship, satire, parody, documentaries and other protected expression.

“We are in a race to protect people from the harmful consequences of rapidly advancing technologies. This is as bipartisan an issue as they come. I encourage both the public and my colleagues in the Legislature to stand up for that fundamental right by supporting the I.C.O.N. Act,” Hoskins concluded.

The I.C.O.N. Act was introduced on June 25, 2026.

###