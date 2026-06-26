McDonough, Henry County, GA (June 26, 2026) - At the request of the Henry County Police Department (HCPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Henry County, GA. John McPherson, Sr., age 89, of McDonough, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Friday, June 26, 2026, at about 6:00 a.m., HCPD SWAT officers were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of King Mill Road in McDonough, GA, in reference to an aggravated assault that had occurred on Thursday, June 25, 2026. When officers entered the home, they encountered McPherson, who was holding a long gun. The officers then gave verbal commands for McPherson to drop the long gun, but McPherson refused to comply and retreated into a bedroom. McPherson then exited the bedroom and raised the long gun toward the officers. Two HCPD officers fired shots toward McPherson, injuring him.

McPherson was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.