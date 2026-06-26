McCaysville, Fannin County, GA (June 26, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Nicholas Rogers, age 29, of Blue Ridge, GA, with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Preliminary information indicates that during the early morning of Thursday, June 25, 2026, Fannin County 911 received a call regarding a shooting at the Bethel Baptist Church in McCaysville. Once FCSO deputies arrived, they discovered Austin Teems, 29, of Blue Ridge, GA, with apparent gunshot wounds. Teems was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rogers was taken into custody at the scene. The FCSO requested GBI assistance with the death investigation.

Teems’ body will taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

Rogers was arrested and booked into the Fannin County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.