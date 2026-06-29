Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New SVP of Revenue and VP of Operations

Kevin Jewkes and Alan Kennedy will lead the assistive listening and inclusive audio solutions providers’ sales and operations teams, respectively.

...we are building the foundation needed to scale globally, accelerate innovation, deepen customer and partner relationships, and advance our mission to make clear, accessible audio available to all.” — Maile Keone

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 28 years, and Ampetronic, a global leader in hearing loop systems, have promoted Kevin Jewkes to senior vice president of global revenue, and named Alan Kennedy vice president of operations. These appointments reflect Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s continued growth, their investment in the future of the organization, and commitment to providing flexible, scalable, and easy-to-use assistive listening and inclusive audio solutions.Jewkes and Kennedy report directly to Ampetronic | Listen Technologies President and CEO Maile Keone Keone commented, “By strengthening our executive leadership team , we are building the foundation needed to scale globally, accelerate innovation, deepen customer and partner relationships, and advance our mission to make clear, accessible audio available to everyone.”Kevin Jewkes is the senior commercial leader at Ampetronic | Listen TechnologiesIn his new role, Jewkes is responsible for Ampetronic | Listen Technologies’ overall sales strategy, sales operations, team leadership, and global go-to-market execution across North America and international markets. He strengthens and grows channel and partnership programs and works with the chief marketing officer to align campaigns and brand investment with sales execution. He also collaborates with product management to ensure customer and market insights inform product strategy.Jewkes joined Listen Technologies in 2013 and has held sales roles with increasing leadership responsibility during his tenure at the organization. Prior to this promotion, Jewkes was chief of staff, working as a trusted advisor and proxy for Keone. He also led key initiatives, facilitated communication, and ensured alignment along the executive team and across departments.Of his promotion, Jewkes commented: “I've spent years working alongside this sales team in one capacity or another—at trade shows, with customers, behind the scenes on strategy—and I've had a front-row seat to what they're capable of. Getting the chance to lead them means a great deal to me. I'm excited to see, and help drive, the continued growth of Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, this team, and the incredible partners we work with.”Alan Kennedy leads global operations at Ampetronic | Listen TechnologiesAs vice president of operations, Kennedy is responsible for the strategy, performance, and scalability of the organization’s operational engine. Kennedy ensures that supply chain, manufacturing, logistics, quality, facilities, and IT operate as a unified system to reliably deliver products, support growth, and meet customer commitments.Kennedy’s background and experience are well-suited to translating company and product strategy into operational architecture that will enable the organization to scale efficiently. He has helped organizations build strong teams, improve operations, and execute complex projects across the globe with clarity, discipline, and purpose.Before joining Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, Kennedy led strategy and business development initiatives in the real estate and energy sectors. He also served in the Army National Guard as a commissioned officer, where he held key leadership roles, including Company Commander and Battalion Executive Officer, retiring after a distinguished military career. In these roles, he delivered award winning results through strong leadership and disciplined operational execution.“I’m proud to join Ampetronic | Listen Technologies and help strengthen the operational backbone for a company whose mission is making sure people can hear in the moments that count,” said Kennedy.Expanded executive leadership supports global growthJewkes’ promotion and Kennedy’s appointment expand the Ampetronic | Listen Technologies executive leadership team and represent a milestone in the evolution of the organization as a global leader in assistive listening and inclusive audio solutions. Ampetronic | Listen Technologies continues to expand its presence globally through channel partnerships and installation of its solutions in theaters, performing arts centers, houses of worship, transport centers, university settings, and other venues.Read more about how Ampetronic | Listen Technologies is increasing audio accessibility in different venues with its innovative assistive listening solutions here.

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