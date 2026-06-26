Celebrate America 250 at Maryland State Parks with Fun Events Planned All Weekend

June 26, 2026

Maryland parks are hosting a variety of special events during the week of July 4 to mark the nation’s 250th birthday celebration, including a tree planting, bike parade, historical reenactments, and kids crafts.

With parks open on Independence Day, Marylanders can start a new tradition by hiking, learn more about our nation’s history by visiting park exhibits, or have a patriotic picnic.

July 4 is a license-free fishing day. Any individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland. All anglers must follow current regulations, including size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide.

Please note that in order to prevent traffic backups and capacity closures, reservations are required at the following parks on July 4: Gunpowder Falls State Park (Hammerman Area), Greenbrier State Park, Point Lookout State Park, Newtowne Neck State Park, North Point State Park, Rocks State Park’s Kilgore Falls area, Rocky Gap State Park, Sandy Point Park, and Swallow Falls State Park. Reservations can be made at parkdayuse.maryland.gov

Liberty Tree Planting

Janes Island State Park in Crisfield

July 1 at 11 a.m.

Part of the statewide Maryland Liberty Tree Project, a tulip poplar descending from Maryland’s original 1775 Liberty Tree will be planted at the park to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Foraging 101 – Eating Maryland State Parks

Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park in Cambridge

July 3 at 6 p.m.

Do you want free food and learn about ways to help the environment? Do you want to learn what foods are already growing in your backyard? Do you want to know the ways Indigenous Peoples and freedom-seekers alike filled their grocery baskets? Join us for a beginner’s guide to wild foods in Maryland State Parks!

Fourth of July Festival

Assateague Island State Park in Berlin

July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join campers and beachgoers for the annual Fourth of July bike parade through the state campground! Registration takes place from 10-10:30 a.m. in the ranger station parking lot, followed by a parade to the Nature Center. Prizes will be awarded. Participants must wear helmets.

At the Nature Center, enjoy raffles, games, food, drinks, crafts and tie-dye!

A Miller’s Life for Me

Freedman’s State Park in Brookeville

July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn to thrash, winnow, and hand-grind wheat. Patuxent River Valley was once filled with mills – learn why they were important to farmers in the area, including the Howard family.

Traditional Children’s Games and Crafts

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Church Creek

July 4 and July 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop by the visitor’s center to play traditional games, like jacks, mancala or marbles. Learn to make traditional crafts such as yarn dolls.

… And Zeal for Liberty…

Fort Frederick State Park in Big Pool

July 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn about the women and men who lived at Fort Frederick during the American Revolution through historic interpretation. The Fort was used to hold British prisoners during the war. Activities include musket-firing, military drills and children’s drills.

Exhibit Hall Tour

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Church Creek

July 5 at 2 p.m.

Join a ranger for a tour of the exhibit hall at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park.

Miles for Maryland

All State Parks

Year-Round

There is still time to get started on the Maryland Park Service Miles for Maryland challenge. The goal is to hike 250 miles inside Maryland parks during the course of the year, one mile for each year since the founding of the United States. Submit photos from your hike for a chance to win prizes.

America in Miniature

All State Parks

Through November 15

You can also challenge yourself with this photographic scavenger hunt, also organized by the Maryland Park Service. Learn more on our website.

Celebrate All Year Long

Keep the celebration going until the end of 2026! Check out a U.S. trivia trail walk at Assateague State Park this August, or visit Fort Frederick to learn about the gear used by American soldiers from 1753-1953. Check out more events on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.