As AI Threatens Administrative Assistants, www.AICareerDefense.com Launches Future-Proof Career Defense Plans for Admins

AI Career Defense Plan for Administrative Assistants - Early Career AI Career Defense Plan For Administrative Assistants - Late Career

AI Is Already Automating Admin Work – Here Is How Every Administrative Assistant Can AI-Proof and Protect Their Career Right Now

SOUTHFIELD , MI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here is what most administrative assistants do not want to hear. Goldman Sachs Research identifies office and administrative support as having the highest task-automation share of any profession – at 46%. AI automation could eliminate 7.5 million administrative jobs by 2027. And the World Economic Forum names administrative assistants among the roles expected to see the largest absolute decline between now and 2030. With 92 million workers projected to be displaced globally by AI by 2030, administrative professionals are not on the periphery of this disruption – they are at its center. The question is no longer whether AI will reshape admin careers. It is whether administrative assistants will reshape themselves first. That changes today.Oxford Hill Partners is giving them the roadmap to do exactly that with www.AICareerDefense.com – a first-of-its-kind platform delivering personal, Future-Proof AI Career Defense Plans built specifically for administrative assistants and executive assistants, tailored to their career stage and greatest area of concern."WILL AI REPLACE MY JOB?" IS THE WRONG QUESTIONThousands of administrative assistants are Googling "will AI replace administrative assistants" every month. What they find are think-pieces debating whether the profession will survive – with little guidance on what any individual admin should actually do right now. AI Career Defense was built to answer the right question: What specifically should I do over the next 12 months to AI-proof and protect my career and stay indispensable?"Administrative professionals are walking around with a false sense of security," said Yosi Heber, President of Oxford Hill Partners and creator of AI Career Defense. "Scheduling, email management, document processing, calendar coordination – these are the tasks AI is absorbing right now. Admin professionals need a plan, not a debate. We give them a precise, quarter-by-quarter roadmap that shows them exactly what to do. And professionals who adapt strategically will find their skills in higher demand, not lower."PERSONALIZED PLANS. PRACTICAL STEPS. REAL RESULTSAdministrative professionals visit www.AICareerDefense.com , select their role, choose their career stage, and identify their primary concern – layoff risk, skill obsolescence, income stability, or all of the above – and instantly receive a customized 12-Month AI Career Defense Plan for $19.95. Each 45-page plan is packed with the specific parts of their role most exposed to AI replacement; which AI tools administrative professionals are already adopting; which skills and specializations will command higher long-term value; a quarter-by-quarter roadmap with step-by-step actions and recommended courses; monthly checklists so they always know their next step; how to reposition at work using real-world examples; a 30-day quick-start action plan; and resume boosters to position them as AI-ready administrative professionals.15 PROFESSIONS. ONE CLEAR PLATFORMThe Administrative Assistants plan is one of 15 profession-specific AI Career Defense Plans available at www.AICareerDefense.com – covering fields from Financial Analysts and HR Professionals to Lawyers, Marketing Professionals, Software Developers, and more. Every plan is built around a specific profession, career stage, and area of concern – because an early-career admin and a senior executive assistant face completely different threats and need completely different strategies.EMPOWERING, NOT JUST WARNINGUnlike the flood of alarming headlines about AI replacing administrative assistants, AI Career Defense is built to empower. Each plan acknowledges the real risks administrative professionals face – while giving them the tools, strategies, and structured path to not just survive AI automation, but to future-proof your career and become more valuable because of it. The administrative professionals who AI-proof and protect their career are the ones who act before disruption peaks – not after.AI career readiness is the defining professional challenge of this decade. For administrative assistants, the window to prepare is open. For now.Plans are available now at www.AICareerDefense.com for $19.95.ABOUT OXFORD HILL PARTNERSOxford Hill Partners, LLC is a strategic marketing and business consulting firm focusing on helping organizations – including many Fortune 100 companies and SMBs – drive increased sales and valuation, identify emerging trends and capitalize on new opportunities. They are the creator of www.AICareerDefense.com , a platform dedicated to helping professionals navigate AI workforce disruption with clarity and confidence. AI Career Defense offers personalized 12-Month Career Defense Plans for 15 professions, designed to help workers protect their careers, upskill strategically, and stay valuable in the age of AI.

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