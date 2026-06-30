Pretty Little Hair Co. Launches Boutique Hair Styling, Extensions and Coloring Services

Caoilainn McGoff, Owner, Pretty Little Hair Co.

Pretty Little Hair Co. provides exceptional hair styling, custom coloring services, and hair extensions with simple online booking.

Our mission is to help every client feel confident, beautiful, and empowered through exceptional hair services. Great hair is more than a style—it's a form of self-expression.” — Caoilainn McGoff

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pretty Little Hair Co. is proud to announce its official launch, bringing professional hair styling, custom coloring services, and hair extensions to clients seeking personalized beauty experiences . Our focus is on enhancing your natural beauty while creating hair that feels elevated, effortless, and uniquely you. From dimensional blondes to soft lived-in brunettes and flawless extension transformations, every service is tailored to your hair goals and lifestyle.Founded with a passion for creativity and self-expression, Pretty Little Hair Co. combines expert technique with personalized consultations to deliver results tailored to each client's unique vision. We are committed to creating a welcoming environment where clients can relax, refresh, and leave feeling their best. Pretty Little Hair Co. welcomes new clients and looks forward to becoming a trusted destination for professional hair styling and coloring services in the community. In addition to exception service, we offer simple online bookings For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact:Pretty Little Hair Co.Phone: 757-333-2320Email: info@prettylittlehairco.comWebsite: https://prettylittlehairco.com About Pretty Little Hair Co.At Pretty Little Hair Co., my mission is to create a luxury experience where you feel comfortable, cared for, and leave feeling your absolute best — because great hair is confidence! I am co-located with Anna Jean Salon located at 2244 Sunstates Court, Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.

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