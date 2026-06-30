Pretty Little Hair Co. Launches Boutique Hair Styling, Extensions and Coloring Services
Pretty Little Hair Co. provides exceptional hair styling, custom coloring services, and hair extensions with simple online booking.
Founded with a passion for creativity and self-expression, Pretty Little Hair Co. combines expert technique with personalized consultations to deliver results tailored to each client's unique vision. We are committed to creating a welcoming environment where clients can relax, refresh, and leave feeling their best. Pretty Little Hair Co. welcomes new clients and looks forward to becoming a trusted destination for professional hair styling and coloring services in the community. In addition to exception service, we offer simple online bookings.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact:
Pretty Little Hair Co.
Phone: 757-333-2320
Email: info@prettylittlehairco.com
Website: https://prettylittlehairco.com
About Pretty Little Hair Co.
At Pretty Little Hair Co., my mission is to create a luxury experience where you feel comfortable, cared for, and leave feeling your absolute best — because great hair is confidence! I am co-located with Anna Jean Salon located at 2244 Sunstates Court, Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
Caoilainn McGoff
Pretty Little Hair Co.
+1 757-333-2320
info@prettylittlehairco.com
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