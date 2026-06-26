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Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring E-911 Telecommunicator (Full-Time)

Join the Meade County E-911 Communications Team

Meade County Fiscal Court is now accepting applications for a Full-Time Dispatch/E-911 Telecommunicator with Meade County E-911 Communications.

This position offers a rewarding opportunity to serve the community by answering emergency and non-emergency calls, coordinating emergency response, and providing critical communications support to first responders.

Salary & Benefits

Starting compensation and benefits include:

  • Starting pay of $17.44 per hour

  • Lateral applicants welcome with starting pay beginning at $18.68 per hour (based on experience)

  • Built-in overtime opportunities

  • Vacation, sick leave, and paid holidays

  • Health, dental, and vision insurance

  • Kentucky retirement benefits

  • Rotating work schedule with every other weekend off

Minimum Qualifications

Applicants must:

  • Be at least 18 years of age

  • Possess a high school diploma or GED

  • Hold a valid driver's license

  • Have no felony convictions or crimes involving moral turpitude

  • Type a minimum of 30 words per minute

  • Be familiar with Windows-based computer systems

  • Demonstrate the ability to read, write, and type effectively

  • Possess strong listening skills

  • Communicate clearly and professionally

How to Apply

Applications may be requested by:

Meade County Finance Office
516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 12
Brandenburg, KY 40108

Application Deadline

Applications must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026.

In-house applicants will receive first consideration. Final candidates will be required to successfully complete pre-employment testing, a background investigation, and drug screening.

For additional information and a complete list of position requirements, please contact Meade County E-911 Director Jeremy Miller at (270) 422-4182.

Meade County Fiscal Court is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

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Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring E-911 Telecommunicator (Full-Time)

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