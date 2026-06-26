Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring E-911 Telecommunicator (Full-Time)
Join the Meade County E-911 Communications Team
Meade County Fiscal Court is now accepting applications for a Full-Time Dispatch/E-911 Telecommunicator with Meade County E-911 Communications.
This position offers a rewarding opportunity to serve the community by answering emergency and non-emergency calls, coordinating emergency response, and providing critical communications support to first responders.
Salary & Benefits
Starting compensation and benefits include:
Starting pay of $17.44 per hour
Lateral applicants welcome with starting pay beginning at $18.68 per hour (based on experience)
Built-in overtime opportunities
Vacation, sick leave, and paid holidays
Health, dental, and vision insurance
Kentucky retirement benefits
Rotating work schedule with every other weekend off
Minimum Qualifications
Applicants must:
Be at least 18 years of age
Possess a high school diploma or GED
Hold a valid driver's license
Have no felony convictions or crimes involving moral turpitude
Type a minimum of 30 words per minute
Be familiar with Windows-based computer systems
Demonstrate the ability to read, write, and type effectively
Possess strong listening skills
Communicate clearly and professionally
How to Apply
Applications may be requested by:
Meade County Finance Office
516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 12
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Application Deadline
Applications must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026.
In-house applicants will receive first consideration. Final candidates will be required to successfully complete pre-employment testing, a background investigation, and drug screening.
For additional information and a complete list of position requirements, please contact Meade County E-911 Director Jeremy Miller at (270) 422-4182.
Meade County Fiscal Court is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.
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