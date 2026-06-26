Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring E-911 Telecommunicator (Full-Time)

Join the Meade County E-911 Communications Team

Meade County Fiscal Court is now accepting applications for a Full-Time Dispatch/E-911 Telecommunicator with Meade County E-911 Communications.

This position offers a rewarding opportunity to serve the community by answering emergency and non-emergency calls, coordinating emergency response, and providing critical communications support to first responders.

Salary & Benefits

Starting compensation and benefits include:

Starting pay of $17.44 per hour

Lateral applicants welcome with starting pay beginning at $18.68 per hour (based on experience)

Built-in overtime opportunities

Vacation, sick leave, and paid holidays

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Kentucky retirement benefits

Rotating work schedule with every other weekend off

Minimum Qualifications

Applicants must:

Be at least 18 years of age

Possess a high school diploma or GED

Hold a valid driver's license

Have no felony convictions or crimes involving moral turpitude

Type a minimum of 30 words per minute

Be familiar with Windows-based computer systems

Demonstrate the ability to read, write, and type effectively

Possess strong listening skills

Communicate clearly and professionally

How to Apply

Applications may be requested by:

Meade County Finance Office

516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 12

Brandenburg, KY 40108

Application Deadline

Applications must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026.

In-house applicants will receive first consideration. Final candidates will be required to successfully complete pre-employment testing, a background investigation, and drug screening.

For additional information and a complete list of position requirements, please contact Meade County E-911 Director Jeremy Miller at (270) 422-4182.

Meade County Fiscal Court is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.