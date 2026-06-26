Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring Information Technology Help Desk (Part-Time)

Meade County Fiscal Court Accepting Applications for Part-Time Information Technology Help Desk Position

Meade County Fiscal Court is currently accepting applications and resumes for a Part-Time Information Technology Help Desk position. This opportunity is ideal for individuals interested in information technology, computer support, and customer service while serving the departments and offices of Meade County government.

Position Details

Position: Information Technology Help Desk (Part-Time)

Pay Rate: $20.59 per hour

Schedule: Up to 24 hours per week

Ideal Candidates

The successful candidate should possess strong customer service skills and an interest or experience in information technology. This position is well suited for students, individuals beginning a career in IT, or those with technical support experience.

Preferred experience includes:

Dell, Lenovo, and Getac computer systems

Microsoft Windows operating systems

Microsoft Office applications

Android and Apple mobile devices

Desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones

Computer troubleshooting and PC repair

How to Apply

Applications may be requested by:

Meade County Finance Office

516 Hillcrest Drive

Brandenburg, KY 40108

Applicants may also download an employment application from the Meade County website.

Application Deadline

Completed applications must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Finance Office at (270) 422-3967.

In-house applicants will receive first consideration. Final candidates will be subject to a background check and drug screening as part of the pre-employment process.

Meade County Fiscal Court is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.