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2026 Meade County Fair Scheduled for July 18–25

BRANDENBURG, KY – The Meade County Fair will return Saturday, July 18, through Saturday, July 25, 2026, offering a full week of family entertainment, agricultural exhibits, competitions, and community events for residents and visitors of all ages.

The 2026 fair will feature a wide variety of activities throughout the week, including:

• Fair Fest 5K and 1-Mile Walk/Run
• Fair Parade
• Carnival rides
• Livestock and animal shows
• Antique tractor and engine displays
• Horse shows
• Truck and tractor pulls
• Demolition derbies
• Rodeo
• Cincinnati Circus
• Pageants and youth contests
• Cornhole, Rook, and Texas Hold'Em tournaments
• Pet and Dog Show
• Baking Contest
• Watermelon-Eating Contest
• Commercial, Home & Garden, 4-H, and FFA exhibits

Commercial buildings, Home & Garden exhibits, and 4-H/FFA youth exhibits will be open throughout the fair, showcasing the talents and accomplishments of Meade County residents.

Residents are encouraged to review the official fair catalog for complete event schedules, entry information, rules, and additional details.


For more information, visit meadekyfair.com, obtain a printed catalog from The Meade County Messenger, or contact the Meade County Fair at (270) 422-2000.

The Meade County Fiscal Court encourages everyone to attend and support this long-standing community tradition celebrating the county's agricultural heritage, youth, and local organizations.

Download the Meade County Fair - 2026 Schedule of Events PDF

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2026 Meade County Fair Scheduled for July 18–25

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