SBA Disaster Loans Available for Eligible Talbot County Businesses and Nonprofits

06/26/2026

Category: Economic Development and Tourism

Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Talbot County may be eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help offset economic losses caused by the frost and freeze that occurred on April 21.

The SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program provides working capital to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and private nonprofit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that experienced financial losses as a direct result of the disaster. Agricultural producers, farmers, and ranchers are not eligible, with the exception of aquaculture enterprises.

These loans are available even if a business or nonprofit did not experience physical damage. Funds may be used to cover working capital needs, including payroll, fixed debts, accounts payable, and other bills that could not be paid because of the disaster.

Eligible applicants may borrow up to $2 million, with interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations. Loan terms may extend up to 30 years, depending on the applicant's financial condition. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months after the first loan disbursement.

Talbot County is one of the Maryland jurisdictions included in the federal disaster declaration, making eligible local businesses and nonprofits able to apply for assistance.

Applications are available online at sba.gov/disaster. The deadline to submit Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications is February 16, 2027.

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