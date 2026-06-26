ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Sex Offender and Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Tried to Flee the Country

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested an illegal alien with an outstanding arrest warrant for vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

On June 18, HSI arrested Josue David Carranza-Castellon, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, when he attempted to flee the United States by boarding a flight at Newark International Airport due to being wanted on charges of homicide – negligent manslaughter with a vehicle. HSI coordinated his arrest with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Newark.

The suspect: Josue David Carranza-Castellon

According to local reporting, the hit-and-run incident occurred on June 17 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The vehicle that Carranza-Castellon was allegedly driving veered off the road onto a grassy median and struck 56-year-old Brian Roy Longaberger, who died on the scene.

The aftermath of the hit-and-run crash that killed 56-year-old Brian Roy Longaberger in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Carranza-Castellon’s criminal history also includes a prior conviction for fourth-degree sex offense and an arrest for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

“This criminal illegal alien tried to flee the country to avoid facing justice for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run. This is not the first time this illegal alien broke our laws. He was previously arrested for lewd or lascivious acts with a child,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He will face consequences for his crimes and then be swiftly removed from our country so he cannot continue to terrorize American communities. His crime spree is OVER.”

Carranza-Castellon illegally entered the United States as a minor in Texas in 2016.

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