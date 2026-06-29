GOOD PLANET PRODUCTS LAUNCHES TO COMMERCIALIZE EBS187™ TECHNOLOGY VIA STRATEGIC LICENSING AND INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS

3E Cleanz™ is the first commercial product developed using Good Planet Products' proprietary EBS187™ bio-solvent technology platform, which is being commercialized through strategic licensing, private-label, and distribution partnerships.

Proven bio-solvent technology platform seeks licensing, private-label, distribution, and strategic partners.

We believe EBS187™ is more than a product—it's a chemistry platform with the potential to help established companies develop the next generation of high-performance, sustainable solutions.” — Paul Andrus, Founder & Managing Director, Good Planet Products

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Planet Products (GPP) today announced its launch as an advanced sustainable chemistry company focused on commercializing the proprietary EBS187™ bio-solvent technology platform through strategic licensing, private-label partnerships, distribution relationships, and selective growth capital.Developed through more than a decade of research and development, EBS187™ is a bio-based chemistry platform designed to deliver high-performance cleaning, degreasing, and formulation capabilities while reducing dependence on traditional petroleum-based solvents and harsher chemical technologies.Unlike single-product innovations, EBS187™ is a versatile chemistry platform with potential applications across multiple consumer and industrial markets, including household cleaning products, industrial and commercial cleaners, degreasers, coatings, surface preparation technologies, specialty chemicals, and private-label product development.The platform's first consumer application, 3E Cleanz™ , is a bio-based multi-surface/multi-purpose cleaner currently undergoing retail pilot programs with franchise hardware retailers and independent field evaluations. Comparative performance testing has demonstrated superior results against leading household cleaning products, particularly in difficult grease and soil removal applications. Independent consumer evaluations have also generated exceptionally positive user feedback and purchase intent.Good Planet Products is currently engaged in product evaluation discussions with major companies within the household cleaning and specialty chemicals industries. The company is also evaluating opportunities to deploy EBS187™ as both a finished-product platform and as a technology ingredient that may be incorporated into existing branded and private-label product portfolios."Our vision extends far beyond a single cleaning product," said Paul Andrus, Founder and Managing Director of Good Planet Products. "We believe EBS187™ represents a next-generation chemistry platform capable of enabling safer, high-performance products across multiple categories. Our commercialization strategy is centered on partnering with established manufacturers, brand owners, distributors, and industrial formulators that can accelerate adoption through existing market channels."The technology originates from innovations developed through 3E Coatings, a company formerly led by Andrus, with a history of developing advanced environmentally responsible coatings and materials technologies. Three consumer products associated with the company'stechnology portfolio received the National Hardware Show Retailers' Choice Award recognizing innovation and commercial potential.Rather than pursuing a capital-intensive direct-to-consumer growth strategy, Good Planet Products is prioritizing strategic partnerships that can rapidly scale commercialization through licensing, ingredient supply relationships, private-label programs, and established distribution channels.The company is actively seeking discussions with:• Consumer packaged goods companies seeking differentiated sustainable chemistry technologies• Private-label manufacturers interested in next-generation cleaning and specialty chemical formulations• Industrial and commercial chemical companies evaluating bio-based alternatives to conventional solvents• Regional and national distributors seeking innovative products for janitorial, industrial, hardware, automotive, and maintenance markets• Strategic investors and corporate partners interested in accelerating commercialization of sustainable chemistry technologiesQualified strategic partners may request technical information, comparative performance data, product specifications, commercialization materials, and partnership discussions.About Good Planet ProductsGood Planet Products is an advanced sustainable chemistry company focused on developing and commercializing the EBS187™ bio-solvent technology platform and a portfolio of next-generation consumer and industrial products that deliver high performance while reducing environmental impact. The company pursues commercialization through strategic licensing relationships, private-label partnerships, ingredient technology opportunities, distribution channels, and continued product innovation.

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