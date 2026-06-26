Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global Announces Landmark Global Partnership with Red Bull

First of its kind collaboration marks Red Bull’s first global partnership with a restaurant only hospitality group and debut exclusive signature drink offering

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global (GRRG) today announces a landmark global partnership with Red Bull, marking Red Bull’s first global partnership with a restaurant led hospitality group.The partnership will see Red Bull available across all owned Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in the UK and USA, with guests able to enjoy both Red Bull’s core and seasonal editions across the Group’s portfolio. From Michelin starred dining to elevated casual concepts, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to performance, precision and world class guest experiences.The partnership also sees Red Bull enter an exclusive co-created cocktail collaboration. Launching as a bespoke collaboration is the Peach Paloma, available now across Bread Street Kitchen & Bars, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, Pizza East, Street Burger and Street Pizza, with plans to roll out across Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in the United States in due course. The bespoke cocktail combines Casamigos Blanco Tequila, lime, Red Bull Peach Edition, agave and Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Soda, delivering a fresh, vibrant take on a modern classic. Further innovation is already underway, with a bespoke Red Bull cocktail currently in development for Lucky Cat, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’ celebrated Asian inspired concept.Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global, said:“We are incredibly proud to announce this global partnership with Red Bull, a first of its kind collaboration for both brands. At Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global, excellence, performance and guest experience are at the heart of everything we do, making Red Bull a natural partner for us. We are particularly excited to be the first restaurant only hospitality group to partner with Red Bull, and to pioneer a co created cocktail programme; this partnership creates exciting new experiences for our guests around the world.”The announcement comes at a moment of exceptional momentum for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in London. Following the success of Netflix’s Being Gordon Ramsay, restaurants including Lucky Cat and Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at 22 Bishopsgate have become among the capital’s most sought-after reservations, reinforcing the group’s position at the forefront of global dining and hospitality.---------- End ----------About Gordon Ramsay Restaurants GlobalFounded in 1998, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global comprises the restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. It is one of the largest privately-owned restaurant groups in the UK, the group has restaurants internationally including USA, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, France, Dubai, Singapore and now Thailand, with further international openings planned.To date, Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 9 Michelin stars across the restaurant group worldwide, including the flagship venue Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has held three Michelin stars for more than 20 years. As well as fine dining, the group has expanded to include more casual dining restaurants offering a wide variety of guest experiences around the globe. www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com About Red BullRed Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, with more than 13.9 billion cans of Red Bull consumed in 2025 alone.Red Bull has given wiiings to people and ideas since 1987, and continues to do so in multiple ways. Besides partnering with over 900 athletes, artists and teams – including aiding two successful Formula One teams and building partnerships with top-tier football clubs – Red Bull produces unique events and content. Its wide range of premium media products is delivered both directly to consumers and through licensing and partnerships on the global and local level.For more information [To learn more about the World of Red Bull], visit www.redbull.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.