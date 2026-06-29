Thread Declares a Summer of Magic — One New Product Every Week as the MSP Industry Hits Its Inflection Point

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AI is reshaping managed services and consolidation accelerating at an unprecedented pace; Thread is shipping the tools needed to scale before the window closes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread, the AI service desk built for managed service providers, announced the Summer of Magic — a concentrated product sprint delivering at least one new release every week through the end of July. It is the most ambitious build period in the company's history, and Thread says the timing is no accident.

The MSP industry is in the middle of a generational shift. Private equity has poured over a trillion dollars into the space over the last seven years. Consolidation is accelerating. And AI is beginning to rewrite the economics of service delivery — compressing what used to require a team of ten into what a team of three can now do with the right platform. For MSPs, the question is no longer whether AI will change their business. It is whether they will be the ones using it or competing against it.

"MSPs are navigating one of the biggest revolutions they have ever faced," said Mark Alayev, Chief of Magic and Founder. "They went from break-fix to recurring revenue, and now AI is forcing the next leap. The people that figure out how to do more with the same team are going to win. The ones that don't are going to get acquired by the ones that did. The Summer of Magic is us making sure our partners are on the right side of that."

Several launches are already live. Magic Analytics gives MSPs a purpose-built data layer inside Thread, with AI-powered querying for Pro users that replaces manual report building in tools. Both represent years of partner requests turned into shipping product. Voice Outbound — which extends Thread's existing call recording and transcription to outgoing calls, the direction that accounts for roughly 80% of MSP call volume — is now available to all customers, capturing and tying every technician conversation to its ticket for the first time.

The flagship launch of the summer is Super Magic, reaching general availability on July 9. Where every other AI tool in the MSP market answers questions, Super Magic executes — routing tickets, logging time, scheduling on-sites, and chaining multi-step actions across the PSA from a single prompt, with one-tap confirmation before anything is written. What makes it purpose-built for MSPs is the depth of its integrations: Super Magic connects natively to Liongard for configuration data, alerts, and IP intelligence; NinjaOne for device lookups and remote actions running under each technician's own permissions; Hudu for documentation, passwords, and network diagrams; and IT Glue for devices, articles, passwords, and assets. Combined with Zapier for custom workflows and Thread's own ticket and client data, it means a technician can issue one prompt and get back a fully worked-up ticket — documented, cross-referenced, and routed — without opening a single other tab. Over 90% of MSPs already pay for an LLM subscription. Super Magic is built to replace it.

"That data changed everything for us," Alayev said. "It told us that the technician is the unlock — give them tools that actually work inside their workflow, and the whole business sticks. That's what this summer is about."

Voice Outbound and Magic Analytics are available to all Thread customers now. Super Magic is in beta and reaches GA on July 9. Additional Summer of Magic releases will continue weekly through the end of August.

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