Miracle Surrogacy and Travel Gay Partner to Educate LGBTQ+ Intended Parents About Surrogacy in Mexico

New partnership connects one of the world’s leading LGBTQ+ travel and lifestyle platforms with Mexico’s longest-established surrogacy agency

Pursuing international surrogacy is daunting; my husband and I felt Miracle Surrogacy was there to guide us when we needed them most. It also reassured us that they’ve been around for years.” — Darren Burn, Travel Gay’s CEO

CANCUN, MEXICO, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Surrogacy , the largest and longest-established full-service surrogacy agency in Mexico, is proud to announce a new partnership with Travel Gay, one of the world’s most recognized LGBTQ+ travel and lifestyle platforms.The collaboration begins with Travel Gay’s publication of a comprehensive guide to surrogacy in Mexico, helping intended parents better understand the legal, medical, and practical aspects of building a family through surrogacy in one of the world’s fastest-growing destinations for LGBTQ+ family formation. https://www.travelgay.com/editorial/surrogacy-in-mexico As more gay couples, single men, and LGBTQ+ individuals explore international surrogacy options, access to reliable, transparent information has become increasingly important. Through this partnership, Travel Gay readers can gain direct access to educational resources about surrogacy in Mexico, legal parentage, egg donation, fertility treatment, and the practical realities of bringing a baby home after birth.“At Miracle Surrogacy, our mission has always been to make parenthood accessible to everyone,” said Brian Yaden, Co-Founder of Miracle Surrogacy. “Travel Gay has spent years helping LGBTQ+ people navigate the world with confidence. Together, we can help intended parents navigate one of the most meaningful journeys of their lives: building a family.”“Pursuing international surrogacy is a daunting process, and choosing an agency that helps guide you through it is essential. Whilst every agency has its pros and cons, my husband and I felt Miracle Surrogacy was there to guide us when we needed them most. It also reassured us that they’ve been around for years,” said Darren Burn, Travel Gay’s CEO.Why Surrogacy in Mexico Continues to GrowMexico has emerged as one of the leading international destinations for LGBTQ+ surrogacy due to its affordability, advanced fertility clinics, growing legal protections, and accessibility for intended parents from the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and beyond.Recent legal developments and court precedents have strengthened pathways for intended parents pursuing parenthood through gestational surrogacy, including same-sex couples and single parents. Mexico’s combination of high-quality medical care and lower costs has made it an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional surrogacy destinations.According to Travel Gay’s recently published guide, intended parents are increasingly seeking destinations that offer both affordability and legal clarity while maintaining high standards of care throughout the surrogacy journey.What Is Surrogacy in Mexico?Surrogacy in Mexico allows intended parents, including gay couples, single men, heterosexual couples, and international families, to build their families with the assistance of a gestational surrogate. Many intended parents choose Mexico because of its experienced fertility clinics, egg donor programs, legal pathways for parentage, and costs that are often significantly lower than comparable programs in the United States.Supporting LGBTQ+ Family Building WorldwideThe partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and couples as they pursue parenthood.Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, who became parents through surrogacy themselves. Since its founding, the agency has helped more than one thousand families from around the world welcome children through surrogacy in Mexico.Travel Gay reaches millions of LGBTQ+ travelers and readers annually through destination guides, lifestyle content, and community-focused resources. By expanding into family-building education, Travel Gay continues its mission of supporting LGBTQ+ people through every stage of life.“Family building has become one of the most important conversations within the LGBTQ+ community,” added Yaden. “We’re excited to work with Travel Gay to provide accurate information, answer common questions, and help intended parents make informed decisions about their future.”Frequently Asked QuestionsAs interest in international surrogacy continues to grow, intended parents frequently ask about legal requirements, costs, timelines, egg donation, and family-building options available in Mexico. The following answers address some of the most common questions received from LGBTQ+ intended parents considering surrogacy abroad.What is Travel Gay?Travel Gay is one of the world’s leading LGBTQ+ travel and lifestyle platforms, providing destination guides, travel advice, news, and resources for millions of LGBTQ+ travelers and readers worldwide.What is Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy is a full-service surrogacy agency operating in Mexico. The agency provides surrogate matching, egg donor programs, embryo creation support, legal coordination, pregnancy management, and international exit assistance for intended parents from around the world.What is the purpose of the partnership between Travel Gay and Miracle Surrogacy?The partnership aims to provide LGBTQ+ individuals and couples with reliable, educational information about surrogacy in Mexico, family building, egg donation, IVF, legal parentage, and the practical steps involved in becoming parents through surrogacy.Why is Travel Gay publishing information about surrogacy in Mexico?As LGBTQ+ family building continues to grow globally, many readers are seeking trustworthy information about pathways to parenthood. Travel Gay’s educational content helps readers better understand their options and make informed decisions about family creation.Who can benefit from this partnership?The partnership is intended for LGBTQ+ individuals and couples, including gay men, single intended fathers, and others exploring surrogacy, IVF, egg donation, and international family-building options.Why do many LGBTQ+ intended parents consider surrogacy in Mexico?Many intended parents choose Mexico because surrogacy costs significantly less than in the United States, typically about one-half, and in some cases as little as one-third, while still offering advanced fertility care, comprehensive egg donor programs, experienced gestational surrogates, and established legal pathways to parentage.Is surrogacy in Mexico available to gay couples?Many international intended parents, including same-sex couples, pursue surrogacy in Mexico. Eligibility, legal procedures, and documentation requirements vary depending on individual circumstances and nationality.What services does Miracle Surrogacy provide?Miracle Surrogacy assists intended parents throughout the surrogacy journey, including egg donor selection, embryo creation, surrogate matching, legal coordination, pregnancy support, birth planning, and assistance with obtaining travel documents for newborns.Is surrogacy legal in Mexico?Yes. Surrogacy is 100% legal in Mexico following the Mexican Supreme Court’s landmark 2021 decision, which recognized surrogacy as a constitutionally protected path to family building. While the legal basis applies nationwide, individual states differ in how they implement and administer surrogacy, which is why established programs are concentrated in a limited number of states with well-defined legal and medical frameworks. Miracle Surrogacy operates exclusively within these established jurisdictions to provide intended parents with a secure, transparent, and legally supported journey from enrollment through the birth of their child.How much does surrogacy in Mexico cost?Surrogacy in Mexico costs approximately one-half, and in many cases as little as one-third, the cost of comparable surrogacy programs in the United States. Miracle Surrogacy’s complete shipped embryo program starts at $55,800 USD, including the birth of the baby, for intended parents who already have embryos. For those who require an egg donor, complete programs start at $77,550 USD, depending on the type of egg donor selected and any additional medical services required.Can gay couples pursue surrogacy in Mexico?Yes. Many gay couples and intended fathers from around the world choose Mexico as a destination for family building through gestational surrogacy. Specific legal requirements and procedures may vary depending on nationality and personal circumstances.Can single men pursue surrogacy in Mexico?Yes. Single intended fathers from many countries pursue surrogacy in Mexico. Program requirements and legal processes vary depending on the intended parent’s country of residence and individual situation.Why do intended parents choose Mexico instead of the United States?Many intended parents choose Mexico because it may offer lower overall costs, shorter waiting times, access to fertility clinics and egg donor programs, and comprehensive support throughout the surrogacy journey.Can international intended parents pursue surrogacy in Mexico?Yes. Intended parents from the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and many other countries pursue surrogacy programs in Mexico. Requirements and timelines vary based on nationality and individual circumstances.What should intended parents know before starting a surrogacy journey?Intended parents should understand the medical, legal, financial, and emotional aspects of surrogacy. Working with experienced fertility professionals, legal advisors, and reputable surrogacy providers can help ensure a well-informed decision-making process.Where can I learn more about surrogacy in Mexico?Travel Gay’s educational guide provides an overview of surrogacy in Mexico, including legal considerations, costs, timelines, fertility treatment, egg donation, and family-building options for LGBTQ+ intended parents.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years of providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company assists in the birth of nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.Contact: Carlos RuizEmail: Carlos@MiracleSurrogacy.comPhone: +1 786-789-3080About Travel Gay:Travel Gay is the world's most visited LGBTQ+ travel website. Travel Gay provides destination guides, travel advice, news, and community resources to millions of readers worldwide. The platform helps LGBTQ+ travelers discover welcoming destinations, businesses, and experiences while promoting inclusion and visibility across the global travel industry.Contact: Travel Gay TeamEmail: info@travelgay.comPhone: +1 646-627-7588

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