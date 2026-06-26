Louisiana Farm Bureau Reopens Hay Clearinghouse After Catastrophic Flooding

News

June 24, 2026

News article

The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation’s Livestock Advisory Committee is responding to the needs expressed by Central Louisiana ranchers following last week’s devastating floods. The Louisiana Farm Bureau Hay Clearinghouse connects ranchers who have an abundance of hay with those who lost pastures and forage to ensure their cattle, horses and other livestock can stay alive through this disaster.

“When we see our fellow ranchers are in need, it’s a natural thing for us to help them,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau Livestock Advisory Chair Mitch Marsalis. “What Louisiana Farm Bureau does best is connect people and that’s what we’re doing; connecting people who can help with people who need help.”

The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation first opened its hay clearinghouse in 2016 following the March floods that affected the northern part of the state. That allowed ranchers in the south to come to the aid of their counterparts in the north.

“We talk about the Farm Bureau Family and what you see here is talk put into action,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau President Richard Fontenot. “When your family is in need, you help them. We keep everyone affected by this flood in our prayers, but we take action, too, and at the end of the day, that’s what this hay clearinghouse is all about.”

If you can donate, fill out the form at https://lafarmbureau.org/hayclearinghouse with your contact information, type of hay, feed or supplements available and willingness to transport. Louisiana Farm Bureau will make that information available to ranchers in need so they can directly connect with donors to get the sustenance their livestock desperately need.