AEBC Praises Ontario’s New $500 Ticketing Measure for Guide Dog Access Refusals

New enforcement tool is a major step toward making guide dog access rights real in Ontario

This change in the law is long overdue. Finally, when we call the police, they will uphold our rights rather than being mired in red tape.” — Marcia Yale, President AEBC

CANADA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) is praising a new Ontario measure that allows police officers to issue on-the-spot $500 tickets when a person is denied service or access because they are accompanied by their guide dog.This is a big step forward for Ontarians who rely on guide dogs and who continue to face discrimination in restaurants, stores, hotels, transportation services and other public places.“This change in the law is long overdue. Finally, when we call the police, they will uphold our rights rather than being mired in red tape,” said Marcia Yale, National President of the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians and a guide dog handler in Ontario.The Government of Ontario has amended Regulation 950 under the Provincial Offences Act. The amendment, introduced through the Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, strengthens enforcement of the Blind Persons’ Rights Act by allowing police officers to issue tickets at the time of an incident.For guide dog handlers, this change matters because legal rights are only meaningful when they can be enforced. While the Act already protects the right of blind people to access public places and services with their guide dogs, enforcement has often been too slow and difficult. Previously, police officers had to complete documentation and obtain approval from a provincial judge or justice of the peace before charges could proceed. That process created delays and barriers, and too often left guide dog handlers without timely accountability when their rights were violated.The amended regulation gives police a more direct enforcement option. Officers can now issue a $500 ticket on the spot when access or service is denied because a person is accompanied by a guide dog. Police still retain discretion to proceed through the original enforcement process depending on the circumstances.AEBC sees this as a practical and positive step toward stronger disability rights enforcement in Ontario. However, the organization also notes that the real test will be how consistently the measure is used by police services across the province.“There has been protection for guide dogs for a long time now, but the police couldn’t act on our behalf when a situation of discrimination actually occurred. Now they have the means to be of service to us,” says Yale. AEBC will work with its members to monitor implementation of the amended regulation and gather information about how it is applied in real situations. The organization will also continue to encourage education for businesses, public services and police so that guide dog access rights are understood and respected.AEBC also encourages other provinces and territories to review their own enforcement frameworks. Disability rights legislation must not only exist on paper. It must work in daily life.About the Alliance for Equality of Blind CanadiansThe Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians is a national, disability-led organization of blind, Deafblind and partially sighted Canadians. AEBC works to advance equality, accessibility, inclusion and full participation through advocacy, public education, peer leadership and lived experience.

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