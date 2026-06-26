Guard to Guardian: How One Ohio Airman Just Made Military History

In a ceremony marking a historic milestone, Tech. Sgt. Dylan Jacques, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 126th Intelligence Squadron, transferred from the Ohio Air National Guard to the active-duty U.S. Space Force June 6 at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base.

Jacques was officially welcomed into the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron. Lt. Col. Britney Hensley, commander of the 126th IS, noted that Jacques is transitioning from a part-time drill status guardsman to an active-duty member of the Space Force.

"Service is service, and we support and value our Airmen, or now Guardian, Tech. Sgt. Jacques, to continue his service in any capacity, as our nation depends on it,” Hensley said.

Under the National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense is transferring space-related functions from the Air National Guard to the Space Force. This marks the first time an airman in the Air National Guard has been authorized to transfer to the Space Force without completing their existing service commitments to the Guard.

The ceremony recognized both Jacques' step into active duty and the strong partnership between the 178th Wing and the 76th ISRS.

“The partnership with the 178th Wing and U.S. Space Force is critical, and we hope it brings to focus the shared commitment to ensure our newest service is successful,” Hensley said.

Lt. Col. Stefan Katz, commander of the 76th ISRS, emphasized the importance of the transfer as the military increases its focus on the space domain. Katz compared the current rapid growth of the Space Force to the early days of aviation in the 1920s.

Jacques brings over a decade of military experience to his new role. He joined the military in 2013 and his service has spanned numerous missions, from supporting domestic operations, such as a COVID-19 food bank mission, to assisting Afghan refugees in New Jersey for three months during Operation Allies Welcome.

Furthermore, Jacques conducted intelligence analysis at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center and the National Space Intelligence Center. He also delivered daily intelligence briefings to general officers during an assignment at 1st Air Force in Florida.

"Every single one of those missions, from supporting local food banks to delivering intelligence briefings at 1st Air Force, taught me how to adapt quickly under pressure," Jacques said. "I am incredibly honored to make this historic transition, and my diverse experiences over the last decade have given me the tools I need to hit the ground running.”

As the Space Force continues to expand, it requires personnel with a variety of operational experiences. Katz noted that Jacques' background, including time-dominant intelligence analysis, makes him a valuable asset to the growing branch.

"With that growth comes the need for more people and personnel," Katz said. "He brings with him a lot of know-how, and he plugged right into our crews right on day one knowing exactly what needed to be done.”

Jacques expressed immense enthusiasm for the future of his new branch and his role within the intelligence community.

"Stepping into the Space Force as an active-duty Guardian feels like entering a completely new frontier," Jacques added. "The space domain is evolving every day, and I am ready to leverage my National Guard background to help the 76th ISRS maintain its competitive edge.”