Pittsburgh pioneering partnerships: 911th Airlift Wing, French partners build readiness

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, Pa. — The city of Pittsburgh is woven deeply into the roots of American history. More than 250 years ago, before the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation, the city – then French Fort Duquesne – sat at a key crossroads of the colonial frontier and played a pivotal role in the French and Indian War. Those battles planted the seeds of military respect, which blossomed into the nation’s oldest friendship: the alliance with France that empowered the fight for independence and continues today.

Generations later, the modern descendants of those forces proved that their shared spirit of amity and mutual defense remains unbroken and forged new partnerships to carry them into the future. A400M Atlas pilots, loadmasters, and crew chiefs assigned to the French Air and Space Force arrived here June 23, 2026, to spend several days working with their U.S. Air Force Reserve counterparts at the 911th Airlift Wing as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program.

This first-of-its-kind engagement, which continued through June 25, included joint training with low-level flying, simulated assault landings, aeromedical evacuation training and familiarization, cargo loading, and the transfer of knowledge at the highest levels. The event culminated in a visit from Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve and commander, Air Force Reserve Command, and Lt. Gen. Dominique Tardif, vice chief of the French Air and Space Force.

“We are honored to welcome our French partners to Pittsburgh,” said Col. Douglas A. Stouffer, commander of the 911th Airlift Wing. “Hosting events like this bolsters our capability to operate alongside our allies in any contingency or conflict. By collaborating and exchanging knowledge with the French Air and Space Force, we are increasing our readiness to answer our Nation’s call.”

The joint training event required meticulous planning on the parts of the 911th AW and the FASF alike. From ensuring that aircrew had the opportunity to fly on each other’s aircraft to reserving lodging for the French aviators during their stay, Steel Airmen were excited to demonstrate their Pittsburgh grit and make sure the event was a success.

“This is the first time we’ve done an inter-fly like this,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Posey, loadmaster assigned to the 758th Airlift Squadron. “When I heard about this, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

With English being the primary language of aviation, language barriers were slight. Even so, Steel Airmen with French language skills like Lt. Col. Andrew Beasley and Senior Airman Mariette Tchinkou stepped up to the plate to facilitate clear communication between all parties.

“France is our oldest friend, our oldest ally,” said Beasley, C-17 instructor aircraft commander with the 758th AS, while speaking to a FASF combat cameraman. “If ever we needed you, you’d be right by our side, and the same goes for you. To be able to train at this level is just so special to me.”

After a busy training schedule, Steel Airmen were pleased to welcome Lt. Gen. Healy and Lt. Gen. Tardif, who attended a short mission brief that explained how the 911th AW specifically demonstrates the Reserve Advantage and contributes to the overall U.S. Air Force mission, as well as how the unit can partner with the FASF to strengthen capabilities for both countries.

“This is all about interoperability between our two Forces. By that crew in the A400 knowing how we fly the C-17, getting in the simulators with us and flying in formation, it's a force multiplier,” said Healy. “Just by the virtue of putting an air evac crew in the back, means that regardless of who lands at any forward location, if it's a French A400, or a U.S. C-17, the air evac group can load critically wounded and get them treated as soon as possible.”

“The goal of interactions like these for the FASF is based both in capability and in relationships,” said Tardif. “When operating jointly in a conflict or contingency, two nations’ militaries must know and understand one another to work together efficiently and accomplish the mission.”

“We need to be interoperable,” said Tardif. “You can say that interoperability is perhaps some common principles, but it’s more than that. If you want to be efficient, you need to be able to know each other.”

The FASF and the A400M departed for Washington, D.C., to support more engagements in support of America 250. However, they took with them more than just 911th AW patches and coins; they left with new memories, strengthened partnership, and the hope of more interoperability training in the future.