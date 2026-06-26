Realty of America Launches in Puerto Rico, Marking Another Historic Milestone in the Company's Growth

Grand opening to be held at the Caribe Hilton as Realty of America builds a premier bilingual real estate platform across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America

This is one of the most meaningful milestones in our company's history” — Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America (ROA) Less than two years after launching with a bold vision to reimagine the real estate brokerage model, Realty of America has reached another defining milestone.Today, one of America's fastest growing real estate companies announced its official expansion into Puerto Rico, further accelerating a remarkable growth story that has already reshaped the industry's landscape.The company will celebrate its grand opening at the historic Caribe Hilton in San Juan, an iconic landmark chosen to commemorate what Realty of America believes will become another historic moment in the company's journey.To lead the expansion, Realty of America has appointed Aixa Malavé, one of Puerto Rico's most accomplished and respected real estate leaders. With more than two decades of experience, Malavé has built an extraordinary reputation as a broker, educator, mentor, and industry advocate, including serving as President of the Puerto Rico Association of REALTORSin 2024.Since opening its doors in September 2024, Realty of America has grown to more than 3,400 agents across 23 states and Puerto Rico, closed 19,682 transactions totaling more than $6.579 billion in sales volume, and distributed nearly $8 million in lifetime revenue share to its agents. The company has achieved this growth without corporate debt or outside investors, remaining entirely agent and leadership owned.In less than two years, Realty of America has become one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in the United States. The launch of Puerto Rico marks another major milestone in that journey."This is one of the most meaningful milestones in our company's history," said Eddie Garcia, Founder and CEO of Realty of America. "Puerto Rico has a rich real estate community built on entrepreneurship, relationships, and service. We could not imagine a better leader than Aixa Malavé to introduce our culture and vision to the island.This is not simply about opening another market.It is about expanding opportunity. It is about connecting great people across borders. And it is another important step toward building one of the defining real estate companies of our generation."Malavé has spent more than two decades helping agents elevate their businesses through education, mentorship, and leadership. She said the opportunity to introduce Realty of America's platform to Puerto Rico aligns perfectly with her passion for empowering real estate professionals."Realty of America has built something truly different," said Malavé. "The company's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and long term wealth creation gives agents an opportunity to build bigger businesses while becoming part of something much larger than themselves. I am honored to lead this next chapter in Puerto Rico."The expansion continues an extraordinary pace of growth that has positioned Realty of America among the nation's leading brokerages in less than two years. The company has earned national recognition from RISMedia and RealTrends while continuing to attract many of the industry's most respected agents, teams, and leaders.As Realty of America continues expanding its national footprint and strengthening its bilingual platform, the company remains focused on one mission: building a modern real estate company designed to create lasting opportunity for agents throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in the United States. Founded in September 2024, the company has grown to more than 3,400 agents across 23 states and Puerto Rico by building a modern brokerage centered on collaboration, innovation, technology, and long term wealth creation. Operating with zero corporate debt and no outside investors, Realty of America is entirely agent and leadership owned, aligning the company's success directly with the professionals it serves.

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